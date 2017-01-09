MLB Free Agency: Likely Landing Spots for Trevor Plouffe

Several teams across Major League Baseball have expressed some sort of interest in free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe, but none have made a push for the 30-year-old.

After establishing himself as a mid-level power threat with solid on-base skills and average defense, Trevor Plouffe established himself as a reliable third baseman over six seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Entering 2016, Plouffe was expected to replicate his typical numbers – about 15 home runs, a batting average in the .250s and an OPS in the mid-700s.

But an injury-riddled 2016 campaign led to the team’s decision to give Miguel Sano a shot as the team’s everyday third baseman, and Plouffe was subsequently cut despite posting solid numbers. In seven seasons with Minnesota, Plouffe hit .247/.308/.420 with 96 home runs and 357 RBI.

In 84 games last season, Plouffe hit .260 with a .723 OPS and 12 home runs in 344 plate appearances. While Plouffe doesn’t excel in one particular area of the game, he’s proven to be an above-average hitter against left-handers.

Alex Smokoloff of Fan Rag Sports noted that Plouffe holds a .268 average with a .809 OPS in 791 career plate appearances against lefties. His ability to hit for average drops off against right-handers, but his power increases (27 career homers against LHP, 69 against RHP).

Some concerns arise for Plouffe given his track record away from Target Field, as his career average at home sits at .259 while his average in away games is just .233. While that drop-off presents some concerns, playing in the right park would likely ease them.

In addition to his relatively solid power numbers, Plouffe has consistently been able to limit his strikeout numbers and walk at a decent clip.

Plouffe’s asking price has been the main concern for teams throughout the offseason, but at this point, it’s easy to see Plouffe taking a one-year deal worth around $8 to $10 million. As MLB free agency enters its final stretch, Trevor Plouffe will likely sign as the demand for his power and versatility grows.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox seem to be the perfect fit for Plouffe, given the loss of David Ortiz and the sudden reliance on Pablo Sandoval as the team’s everyday third baseman. Evan Drellich of The Boston Herald reported the team’s interest in Plouffe a few weeks ago, though a deal has yet to materialize.

While the Red Sox front office seems content with the team’s moves this offseason, losing Yoan Moncada hurts the team’s infield depth – and signing Plouffe would give the team insurance if Sandoval struggles. Plouffe may not be much better in the field than Sandoval, but his consistency at the plate is something Sandoval has yet to show in his time with the Red Sox.

With Mitch Moreland signed to be the team’s new first baseman, Boston likely has some concerns regarding his ability to hit against righties. And while Plouffe isn’t much better against right-handers, his power ability could make him a more favorable option.

The team does have Brock Holt as its main utility player, but his time will likely be split between the infield and outfield. Plouffe can also slot in at designated hitter to fill in for Hanley Ramirez, and he’ll ultimately give Boston options late in games as a pinch-hitter.

Oakland Athletics

It was recently reported that the Oakland Athletics have expressed interest in Plouffe, and that’s far from a surprise – given the team’s history with signing borderline stars similar to Plouffe. However, with the surprisingly solid Ryon Healy slotted in as the A’s starting third baseman, it’s hard to imagine the team would want to take away at-bats from the 24-year-old.

Last season, Healy posted a .305 average with a .851 OPS and 13 home runs, though his strikeout and walk rates left room for improvement. Signing Plouffe would limit Healy’s ability to develop at third, although Healy could move to first and replace Yonder Alonso. But as a young player, Healy is more valuable at third – so signing Plouffe would likely create a platoon situation at first base, and the team could even experiment with Plouffe in the outfield.

Oakland doesn’t have a clear DH, so adding Plouffe could alleviate that need for the team. Playing in the Coliseum may benefit Plouffe, however, as it has similar dimensions to Target Field. While the Coliseum is typically known to be unfriendly to hitters, Plouffe, for whatever reason, seems to thrive in bigger parks.

Signing Plouffe may help the A’s add a few wins to their record next season, but he ultimately won’t be a big enough signing to help the team overtake the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros atop the American League West.

New York Mets

With injury concerns surrounding David Wright and Lucas Duda, the New York Mets seem like an obvious destination for Plouffe. While Jose Reyes is an option behind Wright at third, he’ll likely split his time at third and shorstop, so Plouffe would get a reasonable amount of at-bats throughout the season.

Plouffe’s main value for the Mets would come as a platoon partner for Duda, who has notoriously struggled against left-handers. Aside from the 2015 season where he hit .285 against lefties, Duda has either hit in the low-.200s or .180s. And despite his success in 2015, it could take time for Duda to readjust to left-handed pitching after missing most of last season.

Adding Plouffe to the bench could make New York one of the bigger power threats in the National League, as every starting position player aside from Travis d’Arnaud has hit over 20 home runs in a season.

Plus, Citi Field has strikingly similar dimensions to Target Field, so it’s entirely plausible that Plouffe excels in home games. While Plouffe wouldn’t get everyday at-bats with the Mets, he’d become one of the more valuable bench players in the NL, while also having the opportunity to pinch-hit on a regular basis.

Honorable Mentions

Only one of these teams has openly expressed interest in Plouffe, but he could fit a need on each roster based on rumors this offseason.

Texas Rangers

After losing Moreland, the Rangers are without a proven first baseman. Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar are currently slated to battle for the job, but Plouffe would give Texas a veteran presence to start.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City expressed interest in Plouffe earlier this week, and he represents a viable backup for Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies have expressed interest in Mark Trumbo, as they would like to add a first baseman to move Ian Desmond back to the outfield. Plouffe seems like a logical fit.

