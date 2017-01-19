MLB Free Agency: Best Options for Mark Trumbo

Mark Trumbo has established himself as a bona fide power threat in his career. As we close in on the 2017 MLB season, the slugger is still on the free agent market, and there are still some teams who may need him going forward.

Since 2011, Mark Trumbo has established himself as one of baseball’s better power hitters. In 2011, Trumbo immediately made an impact for the Angels, hitting 29 home runs and finishing as a runner-up for the AL Rookie of the Year award. Trumbo has surpassed the 20 home run mark in five of six seasons, surpassing 30 home runs in three of them, and 40 home runs in one of them. His power presence has led to two All-Star appearances, as well as a Silver Slugger award. His name was also put into MVP consideration in 2016. Last season, Trumbo established new career highs in home runs, RBI, runs scored, slugging percentage and OPS. With all of this power potential, you would think Trumbo would be one of the more highly sought-after free agents.

February is approaching, and pitchers and catchers are set to report very soon. Yet Mark Trumbo is still a free agent. The Orioles appear to still have interest in re-signing him, but what other teams could also be in play as we approach Spring Training? With time running out, these teams should look to make a move as soon as possible. Trumbo possesses flexibility and power, two attributes that can benefit most teams.

Here are three potential suitors for Mark Trumbo.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been firing on all cylinders this offseason. It looks as if the Mariners are making good strides to attempt to return to the postseason. The moves Seattle made this offseason are certainly beneficial. Now, they need one big piece to bring the team together. With that said, the Mariners may look to reunite with one of their former players: Mark Trumbo. With the Mariners in a very good position to break out in the AL West, they made need to turn to Trumbo to fill in the missing piece.

Trumbo could be a beneficial addition to the infield. The Mariners can put Trumbo at first base, which would add him to an infield featuring Kyle Seager, Jean Segura and Robinson Cano. Despite Nelson Cruz‘s struggles in the outfield, Trumbo could also serve as the team’s designated hitter, which would force Cruz to move back to right. Or Trumbo and Cruz could be used in some sort of platoon in right field. The possibilities are endless, but offensively, Trumbo could add more power to the already powerful Mariners lineup.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Last year, the Pirates hit a major bump and struggled throughout the year. The Pirates got off to a hot start in April and May, but as the summer months went on, the Pirates clearly could not contend with the Cubs in the NL Central. Despite the struggles, the Pirates were still contenders for the NL Wild Card up until the final few weeks of the season. However, the Pirates were eliminated from postseason contention, and they finished with a losing record for the first time since 2012.

The Pirates still have some of the players from their successful run from 2013-2015, but they need to build off of them. With that said, Mark Trumbo could fit the Pirates lineup really well, and he could also provide Pittsburgh with something they have been lacking for years: a first baseman.

If the Pirates aim to contend in 2017, Mark Trumbo would definitely be beneficial. Trumbo would be entering a lineup which includes former MVP Andrew McCutchen, and former All-Stars Josh Harrison, Starling Marte and David Freese. Adding Trumbo would provide the Pirates with an experienced first baseman, which would move David Freese back to third base full-time. The Pirates were one of the bottom teams when it came to home runs in 2016. Trumbo’s power could tremendously help Pittsburgh improve in that department.

Kansas City Royals

In 2015, the Kansas City Royals had it all, and they had more than enough to win the World Series for the first time since 1985. In 2016, the Royals were a different team, as they had to deal with injuries and an inconsistent offense. The Royals were last in the American League in home runs, and with one of their main power hitters (Kendrys Morales) leaving for Toronto, the Royals severely lack power. With Morales leaving, the Royals also lack a full-time designated hitter. Mark Trumbo could be the answer to all of the Royals’ problems.

The Royals are still potential contenders in the AL Central. The division itself is very weak, and it seems like the Indians are set for a successful run over the next few years. With that said, the Royals need to go and prove they can compete with Cleveland, and adding a piece like Trumbo could certainly improve the lineup. Trumbo could serve as the new full-time designated hitter, providing protection for Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon. If the Royals add Trumbo, they could certainly contend with the Indians for the AL Central.

