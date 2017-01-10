MLB Free Agency: Are There Options for Josh Hamilton?

Josh Hamilton has been through some good, some bad, and some ugly throughout his career. Now, he looks to make a comeback, but is there any team interested in signing him?

Josh Hamilton was once a formidable outfielder for the Texas Rangers. Hamilton made his Rangers debut in 2008 after a trade from Cincinnati, and he immediately made an impact. In his first full season, Hamilton broke out by slugging 32 home runs while driving in 130 runs. His 2008 campaign included his first Silver Slugger Award, his first All-Star selection, his dominant performance in the 2008 Home Run Derby, and his first MVP consideration.

After a down year in 2009, Hamilton captured the AL MVP in 2010 with another dominant season. Hamilton hit .359, winning the AL Batting Title, slugged 32 home runs with a .633 slugging percentage, and drove in 100 runs. Hamilton’s numbers dipped in 2011 but bounced back in 2012, where Hamilton hit a career-high 43 home runs. Hamilton then left Texas for Los Angeles, where his career would take a sudden turn for the worse.

Off the field, Josh Hamilton has dealt with a plethora of personal issues. These issues were a result of alcoholism. Hamilton has had several relapses throughout his career which has negatively affected his play on the field. In addition, Hamilton has dealt with injuries, which led to some downtime in Texas and a large amount of downtime in Los Angeles. As a result of all of these issues, Hamilton was limited to only 139 games in 2014 and 2015 with the Angels and Rangers. A combination of injuries also cost Hamilton the entire 2016 season. Now, the slugger has reportedly been cleared of all of his injuries, and is eyeing a comeback. The now 35-year old outfielder is well past his prime, so a large contract is highly doubtful. Considering his history, there aren’t many suitors available if Hamilton is going to start.

Here are three potential suitors for outfielder Josh Hamilton:

Toronto Blue Jays

Edwin Encarnation is gone, and Jose Bautista is likely on his way elsewhere. The Toronto Blue Jays did acquire Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce via free agency to fill some necessary holes, but their production definitely does not match up to Bautista and Encarnacion.

While acquiring Morales gives the Blue Jays a designated hitter, their acquisition of Pearce in a super utility-type of role still leaves an opening in the outfield. With that said, the Blue Jays may be a suitable option for Josh Hamilton. Hamilton is a power hitter who would fare well in the Rogers Centre, and his veteran presence in the outfield can help Kevin Pillar and Dalton Pompey.

Even though Hamilton is past his prime, a platoon of Hamilton and Pompey can be beneficial for both men. It allows Pompey to develop, and it lightens Hamilton’s load to prevent further injuries. Hamilton and Pompey could man right field together, with Ezequiel Carrera used as a backup and occasional starter.

With his previous knee issues, it may be best for Hamilton to stay in the corner outfield positions, platooning with Pompey in right while occasionally filling in for Melvin Upton Jr. in left.

San Francisco Giants

Last season, the San Francisco Giants had outfield weaknesses as a result of injuries to Angel Pagan and Hunter Pence.

Pagan is now a free agent, and Gregor Blanco is gone as well. Pence is set to return to full-time in 2017, and Denard Span will man center field. That leaves an opening in left field, and Josh Hamilton may be an option for the Giants this season. While Hamilton has not played in the National League since 2007, the Giants are desperately seeking an offensive push. Hamilton may be the answer to their problems.

Signing Hamilton is certainly a challenge. AT&T Park has some of the biggest dimensions in baseball, which could negatively affect Hamilton’s durability. However, the Giants have options to back Hamilton up. Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker are also being looked at as starting options for 2017. Just like Dalton Pompey, Hamilton’s presence can help Parker and Williamson develop.

Even though Hamilton is past his prime, any amount of offensive production can tremendously help San Francisco in 2017.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox were certainly winners this offseason. The White Sox acquired two of the top pitching prospects in baseball in exchange for Adam Eaton, to say nothing of their haul for Chris Sale. With those trades, the White Sox seem set on a very nice future.

However, their Major League roster is certainly not ready for contention in 2017, and it is instead ready for a rebuild. The White Sox already have Melky Cabrera and Avisail Garcia in the outfield, but they lack a third outfield starter. Although the White Sox are nowhere near contention mode, a signing of Josh Hamilton may not be the worst idea in the world.

If Hamilton succeeds in Chicago, he can be used as a trade chip at the trade deadline. With the White Sox in rebuild mode, a successful run by Hamilton could open the door for a decent amount of prospects to help rebuild Chicago’s farm system. Hamilton can be used in the corner outfield positions and as the designated hitter. He can also provide protection for Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu in a lineup that is short of established hitters.

While Hamilton may not be a long-term option, he can provide long-term help for the Sox farm system, and short-term help for their Major League roster.

This article originally appeared on