MLB Forgotten Legends: Remembering Outfielder Chick Stahl

Chick Stahl was a star in the early days of the American League, and a key part of the Boston Red Sox. However, his sudden death overshadows his MLB legacy.

Born on this day in 1873, it did not take long for Chick Stahl to establish himself in the MLB. He began his professional baseball journey with the Roanoke Magicians of the Virginia League in 1895, then moved over to the Buffalo Bison of the Eastern League in 1896. There, he caught the attention of the Boston Beaneaters, or the Braves as we now know them, where his excellent fielding and solid hitting led them to feel they uncovered a star.

Stahl would prove Boston right. In 1897, he set a Braves rookie record with a .354 batting average, while hitting 30 doubles and 13 triples. He had initially been a utility player that year, but quickly grabbed the starting spot in right field as his bat refused to slow down. He remained a solid hitter for the Braves, although he put together his worst season of his young career in 1900, hitting just below league average with a .295/.336/.421 batting line.

That offseason, teammate Jimmy Collins signed with the Boston Red Sox of the American League, and enticed several of his teammates to join him on the new team. Stahl was one of those players, going across town to join his friend. He rediscovered his batting stroke, and established himself once again as one of the better players in the league. Although he struggled with injuries in 1903, he was a key part of the Red Sox World Series winning team, as they upset the heavily favored Pittsburgh Pirates in eight games.

Stahl returned with a vengeance in 1904. He had a .290/.366/.416 batting line, leading the American League with 19 triples and was ninth with 170 hits. He had another down year in 1905, but again rediscovered his hitting in 1906. That year, he had a .286/.346/.366 batting line, hitting 24 doubles. He finished ninth in the American League with a 4.1 WAR, and at just 33 years old, still had plenty of baseball ahead of him.

However, the Red Sox were getting older at the same time. They lost over 100 games that year, and Collins, who was tired of losing, resigned as manager. Stahl was given the job, as he was known for his leadership qualities. It was hoped that he would lead a turnaround of the team’s fortunes, but he was 5-13 to close out the season.

That is where Stahl’s story gets confusing. He managed the team through Spring Training, having been convinced by management to keep the position. Then, on March 25, he suddenly resigned as manager. Staying on until a permanent manager could be found, Stahl then killed himself on March 28, drinking a bottle of carbolic acid. He had just been married that November, and his final words “Boys, I just couldn’t help it. It drove me to it.” only confused matters. His suicide was never truly explained, and remains one of the bigger mysteries of that time.

His wife also met with a peculiar end. She died just about a year and a half later, found in the alleyway of one of the poorer sections of Boston just a few minutes after she was last seen. She was dressed quite expensively, but was not robbed. Her death also has not been explained.

Chick Stahl was one of the stars in the early days of the American League and the Boston Red Sox, but his passing overshadowed his MLB career. On what would have been his 144th birthday, let us take a moment to remember his career.

