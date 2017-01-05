MLB Forgotten Greats: Remembering Bill Dahlen

Bill Dahlen was one perhaps the greatest shortstop of the 19th century. He is also considered the best player from that era not inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.

When one goes through the MLB Hall of Fame, there are a number of players who could be looked upon as “compilers.” While they were certainly good players, and even had moments of greatness, they were not exactly the most elite of their times. However, they finished their careers with specific totals, swaying the voters in their favor.

In a way, the same could be said for former Cubs and Dodgers shortstop Bill Dahlen. He only led his league once in any offensive category, when he led the National League with 80 RBI in 1904. Despite that, he was usually amongst the league leaders in doubles and stolen bases, providing solid offense at short. During his 21 year career, Dahlen produced a .272/.358/.382 batting line, with 2461 hits, 413 doubles, and 548 stolen bases.

As solid as Dahlen was on offensive, he was even better defensively. Easily the best defensive shortstop of his era, he could even be considered amongst the best in MLB history. Consistently among the league leaders in fielding percentage, he led the league in assists and range factor at short four times, while leading in double plays on three occasions.

While the 1800’s are not considered a prime era for defense, Dahlen’s numbers stand the test of time. His 4856 putouts are second all time at short, and his 7505 assists are fourth all time. Considered to have the best range of any shortstop in his era, Dahlen’s 5.80 range factor per game at short is the sixth best mark in MLB history. Had the Gold Glove existed in his career, Dahlen would have taken home quite a few awards.

If one is to take a look at the Hall of Fame, there are a number of glove first players enshrined within. Ozzie Smith, Ray Schalk, and Bill Mazeroski, for example, have been immortalized due to their defensive ability. Dahlen could be considered their equal in defensive prowess.

And yet, he was more than just a defensive presence. Dahlen had more hits, runs, and RBI than Smith, but received only 1.3% of the vote in 1936. Yes, he has been on the ballot for the Veteran’s Committee, and has come close, but Dahlen is still on the outside looking in. A player who could be considered the 19th century Smith, Dahlen deserves a better fate.

One of the forgotten greats of the MLB, Bill Dahlen was born on this day in 1870. Let us take this moment on what would have been his 147th birthday to look back at one of the best defensive shortstops the game has seen.

