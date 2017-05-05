MLB early May injury update: 4 teams take big hits in first week

Injuries in Major League Baseball are inevitable. But four MLB teams had to put significant players on the disabled list over the past week.

No teams are exempt. No player is ever 100 percent safe from suffering an injury, even if they’ve played for years without going on the disabled list.

Just like the teams and players, no month of the season or even the offseason is immune from seeing players go down. Only five days in and May has been no exception.

Injuries can come from anywhere. They can be caused by overworking or overusing a certain muscle, or an accidental collision, whether it’s a hard slide into second base or an accident outside the game completely.

This month so far quite a few major players have fallen victim to injury and the (new, shorter) 10-day disabled list.

However, just because the disabled list says that a player is allowed to return to the game after just 10 days of rest, that doesn’t mean that is when they will actually return.

In the first month of the season many important players have been placed on the disabled list with injuries caused by a number of different reasons, and the majority of them will not be back with their team for weeks, even months.

Recently, San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner was in a dirt bike accident on his day off and was placed on the 10-day disabled list for the first time in his nine-year career. Unfortunately for the Giants, he will be out much longer than 10 days.

The Seattle Mariners‘ long-time ace Felix Hernandez will miss three to four weeks with bursitis in his right shoulder, the team learned last week. It is just the third time the six-time All-Star pitcher has been on the disabled list in 13 years of playing in the big leagues.

This first week of May has been no different for a lot of teams, including the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, who all lost important pieces of their clubs to injury.

The loss of left-hander Cole Hamels could have effectively ended the Texas Rangers’ 2017 postseason chances as he was scratched from his start Tuesday with oblique tightness.

Hamels felt the sharp pain in his side on his second warm-up pitch Tuesday night as the Rangers were about to take on on their division and state rival the Houston Astros. Per MLB.com:

“It’s something I’ve never experienced, I think, ever in my career,” Hamels said. “What those types of symptoms represent, you just want to be a little more cautious. Ultimately when you get into a game situation, you push even harder, and I think that would lead to a more serious injury that can be avoided.”

Unfortunately for Hamels and the Rangers, a more serious injury could not be avoided. After being evaluated by doctors, Hamels was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will have him out for approximately eight weeks, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Despite having a 3.03 ERA over 32.2 innings pitched, Hamels has struggled in other areas to open the 2017 season.

His strikeouts per nine innings rate is down to 4.1 K/9, while his walks per nine innings is up at 3.3 BB/9, per MLB Trade Rumors. His swinging-strike rate is also well below his 12.3 percent career average at just 7.5 percent.

His low ERA is still a good sign but then again, according to MLB Trade Rumors, Hamels has been benefiting from a .219 BABIP.

He was supposed to be the second ace of the Rangers’ pitching staff alongside Yu Darvish, so this injury spells trouble for Texas, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the AL West with a record of 11-17.

This will make it much harder for the team to get out of the AL West cellar and into the postseason. It was predicted prior to the season by many that the Rangers would be fighting the Astros for the division title, but now that appears to be a lot less likely.

The Cleveland Indians’ ace Corey Kluber has also been place on the disabled list after not being able to get through more than two innings of his start Tuesday night due to a back injury.

The 2014 AL Cy Young winner has been dealing with back issues for a while now and simply couldn’t pitch through them anymore on Tuesday.

“It has been bothering me off and on for a few starts now, but this was the first time I couldn’t pitch through it,” Kluber said. “You have to balance trying to keep going against causing more damage.”

Kluber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list and Indians skipper Terry Francona told ESPN that the best case scenario would be that Kluber will only miss his next start. However, it appears he will miss more time than that.

Kluber hasn’t had the best year so far in 2017, posting a 5.06 ERA through six starts. However, this back issue can likely be at least partially attributed to the 249.1 innings he pitched last season and in the postseason as he led the Indians to the World Series.

The Indians are currently tied for first place in the AL Central with the Minnesota Twins.

As long as Kluber is not out for months the team will probably be just fine. They still have guys like Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Josh Tomlin in their rotation.

Last season they had to do without Carrasco and Salazar and still won the American League Pennant. It’s a setback for the Tribe, no doubt, but hopefully for Cleveland it isn’t one that they can’t overcome.

Oakland A’s left-hander Sean Doolittle was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday. It is his fifth trip to the disabled list in the past four seasons.

Doolittle, who was just named as part of the A’s closer platoon alongside right-hander Santiago Casilla, is suffering from a shoulder strain.

It is the same injury that made him miss significant parts of the last two seasons and they were seasons in which the A’s finished in the AL West cellar.

He missed over eight weeks last year and 121 games in 2015 with a left shoulder strain, according to San Francisco Chronicle beat writer Susan Slusser.

This is definitely not good news for the Athletics who have been relying on their pitching and not their hitting recently to win games.

The team’s hitting has been almost relegated to just home runs, usually hit by left fielder Khris Davis and surprisingly, first baseman Yonder Alonso. And a team can’t win games on home runs alone.

So they obviously need their pitching to be stellar until they get their offense going, and now they are going to be without Doolittle for much longer than 10 days, according to manager Bob Melvin, who told MLB.com,

“We’ve seen this over the course of the last couple of years, that when this pops up, we need to be careful with him. I don’t know this is going to be a quick thing. This is a tough loss for us.”

To replace Doolittle, the A’s have called up two right-handers, Bobby Wahl and Josh Smith, from Triple-A Nashville to fill the vacant spots in the A’s bullpen, leaving Daniel Coulombe the lone lefty in the A’s bullpen.

While this is a tough loss for the Athletics, as lefties have gone 0-12 against him this season, they are not predicted to make the playoffs this season and have lost eight of their last 10 games.

However, if they get their offense going they will need Doolittle back sooner than later to have a chance in 2017.

If you didn’t know, it kind of appears as if the New York Mets wanted another player on the disabled list.

No, of course that is not the case, but their list of injured players is growing so rapidly it’s got the team sitting just a half a game above the last-place Atlanta Braves in the AL East.

This week they lost Noah Syndergaard to a partially torn lat muscle and he may be their biggest loss yet, alongside outfielder Yoenis Cespedes who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Syndergaard, however, was the Mets’ ace. He had not allowed a walk or a home run in his first four starts.

Then suddenly, Syndergaard was scratched from his start last Thursday. The 24-year-old refused to undergo an MRI saying, according to Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com,

“I think I know my body best. I think I’m pretty in tune with my body that’s why I refused to take the MRIs, I knew that there was nothing happening in there and that’s encouraging to know. I’m ready to pitch on Sunday.”

As things turned out, Syndergaard was wrong. He was forced to leave his Sunday start after just 1.2 innings during which he gave up five earned runs on five hits and two walks. So much for his moving up the ladder in innings pitched without a walk.

This time Syndergaard underwent an MRI that showed he had partially torn his right lat muscle.

He sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and got the same results, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The only good news is that ElAttrache found no further damage than had already been diagnosed. Although the expectation is that Syndergaard will miss at least three months, the team has yet to announce a timetable for his return.

Out of these four major losses, only the Indians appear to have a chance at withstanding the loss. They are also the only team not in the bottom half of their current division standings.

That may change over the course of the next five months of the regular season, but it will be much more difficult for the A’s, Rangers and Mets to get back into the race.

