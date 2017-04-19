MLB: Cuban Sensation Luis Robert Appears Bound for Free Agency

There has been a considerable amount of hype over 19 year-old Luis Robert. But just how close is the Cuban sensation to signing with a MLB team?

Luis Robert has interest from prospective suitors across MLB. At just 19 years-old, the Cuban outfielder is said to have “first round talent” by Baseball America.

Well, in an update from Baseball America, international prospect reporter Ben Badler states that Robert is close to becoming a free agent during the 2016-17 MLB year, which is a huge development for many of the teams interested in his services.

The international signing period under 2016-17 league rules is set to expire on June 15, 2017. Now this may seem a little inconsequential, but the international rules would drastically change under the new MLB collective bargaining agreement.

Under the old guidelines, teams had the ability to spend whatever they want for an international free agent. However, once June 16 roles around, MLB organizations will not be allowed to go over a certain budget, which is set by the league.

This would mean that if Robert were to wait to sign until then, he would probably be giving away a whole lot of cash.

The fact that MLB is likely to clear Robert to sign earlier, Baseball America points out that the teams already over the international budget under the old system are more likely to bring in Robert on a much bigger deal.

According to Badler, Robert reportedly already has workouts lined up with Athletics, White Sox, Padres and Cardinals over the coming weeks, with the White Sox being the only club not already over the 2016-17 international signing budget.

The Cuban outfielder has plenty of experience playing the best international players in his age group from around the world. He has the frame and athleticism to be a potential five tool player one day and any team should be excited to get the chance to develop him in their farm system.

What do you think about the Robert situation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

