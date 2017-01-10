MLB commissioner Rob Manfred meets with Donald Trump at Trump Tower

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Tuesday morning, he confirmed to pool reporters in New York.

Yankees president Randy Levine was also spotted at the building.

“We had a really nice meeting with the President-elect,” Manfred said, according to Fox Business’s Matthew Rocco. “He explained to me his history with the game and what a great baseball fan he is. We’re glad that we had an opportunity to get together before his inauguration.”

It’s unclear if anything further than was discussed, such as the league’s battle with performance-enhancing drugs.

Manfred and Levine are the latest sporting figures to visit Trump, following Ray Lewis and Jim Brown’s meeting regarding “helping people.”

