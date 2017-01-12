MLB: Building the “All Free Agency” Team

This free agent pool lacked depth in certain positions, and didn’t offer very much star power. Although most of the stars are already taken, a formidable team can still be crafted from those remaining. So, if we built the best team possible with remaining free agents, who would make the cut?

Outside of the trade deadline, the off-season for baseball fans provides the most hope for change. Struggling teams are excited to bring in new talents, and already great teams look to improve their established roster. The excitement one gets when hearing their favorite signed a superstar, or made a blockbuster trade, is second only to winning it all. This time of year provides hope for baseball fans, a hope that a new blueprint can be made that will solidify your teams chances to winning the World Series.

With that common goal in mind, teams battle out, open their checkbooks, and make whatever moves necessary in order to supply that hope for their fan base. Whether it is resigning key players, such as the Dodgers have been doing, or making a blockbuster trade like the Red Sox and Nationals, all moves are made with one goal in mind – championships. Now, in the later part of the offseason, there isn’t much high impact players available. There are superstar sluggers, strong fielders, and solid pitching options. However there is no longer a Yoenis Cespedes in the mix that can instantly boost your chances in winning gold.

With that being though, none of these guys should be overlooked. With the right deal, in the right system, these players can be solid contributors to their teams in 2017. There still is talent out there, and ball clubs will certainly attempt to utilize that remaining talent. So, let’s take a look at the best options in each position, and build the “All Free Agency” team.

Starting Rotation and Closer:

Arguably the worst part of the team, the pitching staff still holds some decent options for our all free agency team. The pitching pool was very thin to begin with, and with the big three of closers now all signed, there isn’t much. The only decently good pitchers have already been signed, Rich Hill, Ivan Nova, and Bartolo Colon, so there isn’t much left. Also, there isn’t any pure closers left available in the market, so we shall take a relatively young guy, who used to close, and convert him back into the role.

Tyson Ross is a good start for our rotation. He is young and his size has proven to show massive potential. In 2016 he was hurt, throwing just 5.1 total innings. However, he is a gamble worth taking as he has shown tremendous upside. In 2014, he posted a 2.81 ERA over games started, he definitely has the ability to thrive. Jason Hammel and Doug Fister are solid, reliable guys to fill out the middle of the rotation. Since 2007, Hammel has thrown in 24 or more games all but once (2012). Since 2010, Fister has pitched in 25 or more games each and every season. While neither of their jump out, they are consistent, reliable assets.

As for the back two, they are more risks we are taking. Colby Lewis has shown signs in being able to produce quality seasons at the big league level. 2014-2015 were bad years for Lewis, but he showed improvement last season and that trend could continue. As for Medlen, he was once considered a young, promising elite arm. While injuries have held him down, taking a risk and signing him to a minor league deal, with hopes of his health maintaining, could be a smart risk for an MLB club.

Infield:

The infield of this team is filled with grizzled veterans that could provide a good outlook to the team. At this point in free agency, that’s usually what is left anyways. The players in their prime are already taken and these veterans are left as utilities to ball clubs. That does not mean that cannot perform however, and together they could still provide a fairly decent fielding and hitting infield.

The captains of this infield would definitely be Matt Wieters and Chase Utley. Wieters being a captain because of his role of catcher, and his decently long tenure in the bigs. He has been a part of varied Baltimore teams and knows how to lead in the clubhouse. The same can be said for Chase Utley. The seven time all-star and World Series winner knows that it takes to win. Although he is not the Chase Utley of the past, he still provides above average fielding and seemingly is still very clutch.

Mike Napoli provides the power in our infield. 2016 served as a revitalizing year for Napoli, as he slugged a career high 34 home runs, and 101 runs batted in. Luis Valbuena has also serves as a potential outlet for power, as he has shown glimpses of power. Valbuena slugged 25 home runs in 2015, and in half a season last year he slugged 13 home runs. At only 31 years of age Valbuena could be a bargain option for teams available. As for Darwin Barney, he is an above average fielder with a decent bat. With no other real solid options, Barney is definitely the best.

Outfield:

Like him or hate him, Jose Bautista is still one of the best outfielders on the market. No, he is certainly not worth the 150 million dollars he valued himself at, but he is still a valuable asset. Him and Trumbo would provide a dynamic power duo, providing that they live up to the hype around them. As for Austin Jackson, he probably isn’t the third best outfielder available, but we need a true center fielder that can actually do decent in the field. With Trumbo and Bautista not being the best fielders, having someone who is somewhat credible is necessary.

Jackson didn’t have much time in 2016, only playing 54 games due to injury. Adding Jackson would certainly be a risk like many on this team, but has shown to be a decent player. Jackson could be a good lead off man or second spot hitter on this team that lacks any true speed anywhere else. If him and Darwin Barney could get on base like the past, they would both be good table setters atop the line up.

As for Bautista and Trumbo, they will certainly be within the middle of the lineup alongside Mike Napoli. None of the three men boast a good batting average, so it is hard to say who would bat where, but they would give a definitive power surge in the middle of the line up. Their lack of fielding would be made up with their bats, and could prove to be team leaders.

Overall, this team is filled with veterans who are best suited as utility men, and risk takers. At this stage of free agency that is all that is really left. While together this unit may not be a formidable force in modern MLB, each one of these individuals could definitely fuel to a World Series push if put in the right situation.

