MLB: Billy Joel to Perform at Dodger Stadium and More in 2017

At 67 years old, Billy Joel has released the details of his upcoming tour. Among a number of large venues, Joel is scheduled to perform in six major league ballparks.

With a history of baseball fanaticism, Billy Joel announced his plans to perform in several major league ballparks in 2017. Starting with a performance at SunTrust Park, the brand-new home of the Atlanta Braves, Joel has scheduled appearances at Dodger Stadium, Progressive Field, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Citizens Bank Park.

Born in New York on May 9, 1949, Joel grew up in America’s “first suburb” in Levittown on Long Island. Guided by his father, an established pianist, and inspired by The Beatles’ iconic Ed Sullivan Show performance in 1964, Joel quickly mastered the piano. By the time he received his driver’s license, Joel performed with three bands as a professional pianist.

Raised within an hour of Shea Stadium, Joel revealed his loyalty to the New York Mets as early as 2008. As a farewell gift to the Mets’ iconic ballpark, Joel titled his performance “Last Play at Shea” to send Shea Stadium into baseball history.

Seven seasons later, he sang the National Anthem at Game 3 of the 2015 World Series. Furthermore, he joined the crowd as they sang his hit song “Piano Man” during the eighth inning.

“Billy Joel’s music is part of the soundtrack of every New Yorker’s life,” said Mets senior VP of marketing and communications David Newman, per NME.com. “He’s an iconic New Yorker. We wanted him to be part of our playlist during the games.”

Back to the beginning

With his inaugural performance at Dodger Stadium on May 13, Joel returns to the city where his musical career first took flight. Frustrated with his disappointing first album, Joel took on the pseudonym Bill Martin and sought a change of scenery in 1972. He managed to find work as a lounge singer at the Executive Room on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. His experience in the lounge later inspired him to pen “Piano Man.”

Incidentally, that song and “Captain Jack” caught the attention of Columbia Records. They offered Joel a second chance at a musical career and nearly 50 years later, Mr. Long Island continues to sell out venues, including major league ballparks.

