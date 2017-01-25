MLB Alternate Realities: What if the Red Sox Didn’t Trade Nomar Garciaparra in 2004?

No one expected the Red Sox trade of Nomar Garciaparra to catapult them into the postseason, let alone help them break the curse. What if they never made that bold move?

Fans of the Boston Red Sox will forever remember the 2004 season for breaking the “Curse of the Bambino” and winning the World Series for the first time in 86 years. It wasn’t only the World Series that made that season memorable, though. There was the comeback against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series and the brawl between Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez.

There was also the blockbuster trade that may have truly made the difference for the Red Sox. When the Red Sox traded star shortstop Nomar Garciaparra to the Chicago Cubs in a deadline blockbuster. Without that trade, the curse may never have been broken. What would have happened had they not traded Garciaparra? Here is what could’ve happened in such an alternate reality.

Before July 31st

Let’s recap the Red Sox season up to the trade deadline. The Red Sox are currently sitting at a 56-45 record and have been playing catch up with the front-runner Yankees all season. The season has been disappointing because of inconsistency and less than ideal defense. The one bright spot was the five-run comeback after the Varitek-Rodriguez tilt that was completed by a Bill Mueller walk off home run.

The trade deadline is coming and the Red Sox decide to only make one trade, a small deal to acquire Dave Roberts from the Dodgers (which in actual reality was huge). Nomar, while being a problem in the clubhouse, is still a fan favorite and has contributed mightily in the past. He will stay as their shortstop the rest of the season.

After July 31st

Without the Nomar trade happening, the Red Sox must keep Kevin Millar at first base without a Gold Glove caliber defender like Doug Mientkiewicz to relieve him and give him days off. Without the acquisition of Orlando Cabrera, the Red Sox don’t have the spark plug that batted .294 and hit six home runs while driving in 31 runs.

Nomar, if he keeps his pace with the Red Sox that he did that season with the Cubs, hits a similar .297 with four home runs and 20 runs batted in, but does not fit in as well with powerful personalities such as David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez. Cabrera meshed better with them than Garciaparra did. Without that extra spark and chemistry that propelled the so-called “Idiots” to a title, the Red Sox stay good, but not great.

The biggest impact is felt in the field, however. Cabrera’s fielding percentage up to the trade deadline was .984 compared to Garicaparra’s .957. Cabrera was able to do things in the field that Nomar was not. He was a Gold Glove award winner in an overlooked market in Montreal. While batting stats were similar, Cabrera would’ve been a huge defensive upgrade in this scenario.

The Postseason

The Red Sox would end up finishing with a still impressive 96-66 record, and secure their wild card spot. They would play the Angels in the first round and win the series. Nomar’s performance is a non-factor in the series, similar to Cabrera’s in the ALDS that year.

In the ALCS, however, the Red Sox fall short by getting swept 4-0 against the hated Yankees. Nomar bats .250 with no home runs and one run batted in in the series, similar to his numbers in the 2003 ALCS. The upbeat Red Sox never happened, as Nomar’s sour attitude towards teammates and his situation in Boston put a negative vibe in the Red Sox clubhouse and it carried over into the postseason. With their backs against the wall, the Red Sox folded under the pressure and felt down and out.

They could’ve used Cabrera’s .379 average and five runs batted in. It would’ve been a true difference maker. Garciaparra, while never getting a championship in Boston, is excited to hit the free agent market, and will depart in the winter leading into the 2005 season.

The Yankees advance to the World Series, but lose to the favorite St. Louis Cardinals in six games, as the Cardinals don’t have the distracting task of beating a team that became the first in history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

2005 Offeseason

The Red Sox let Garciaparra walk in free agency, and he signs with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Red Sox are stuck between Cabrera and Edgar Renteria to fill their gap at shortstop. Their decision is made for them, as the Cardinals make sure to sign back Renteria after a World Championship season. The Red Sox pick Cabrera up on a four-year, $40 million deal.

In free agency, the Sox end up losing both Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe, as they are both ready to win a championship after years of disappointment in Boston. The Red Sox fill the holes with David Wells, Wade Miller and Matt Clement. They would go on to lose in the playoffs, once again, but to the White Sox this time.

2007: The Curse Breaker

The Red Sox are able to finally get their long awaited championship in 2007. With a pitching staff that was bulked up by Josh Beckett, Jon Lester, Curt Schilling and a young Daisuke Matsuzaka, the Red Sox are able to pair a good lineup (which includes a still productive Cabrera instead of a disappointing Julio Lugo) to bring a title home after 89 years.

The 2004 team is much like the 2007 team, with some castaways like Mike Lowell and Bobby Kielty joining the charge to bring home a title. While the story doesn’t include some of the characters, like Martinez and Millar, and it doesn’t have a bloody sock or a crazy 3-0 comeback, the Red Sox still manage to bring long-awaited joy to a suffering fanbase. Sox fans will not hold hard feelings of Nomar leaving and Cabrera is still the difference maker, but it takes another three years to accomplish the feat.

Without Cabrera, three more years would’ve seemed like an eternity to Red Sox Nation. The bold trade by Theo Epstein and the Red Sox front office was the difference maker in a truly magical 2004 season. As hard as it is to trade a franchise cornerstone, it was truly a huge piece of an incredibly exciting puzzle that was the 2004 Red Sox season.

If anyone asks what the turning point of the 2004 season, many will say the Varitek-Rodriguez brawl, the Mueller walk off home run, or the Roberts ALCS stolen base. While those were all important, the trade for Orlando Cabrera was the true catalyst that brought a whole new style to a position that many thought was filled with the right person. It turns out, the right person was playing under the radar in Montreal the whole time.

