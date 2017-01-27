MLB: 3 Players That Need to “Prove it” Next Season

In MLB there will always be players not living up to their worth. In 2017, there are a few select players that desperately need to prove their worth.

I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: the game of baseball is ever evolving. In no other sport do we see the shift in dominance that we do in baseball. Other sports have constant superstars, the Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, or Lebron James. In baseball that is not the case. Sure there are players such as Alex Rodriguez who are polarizing figures, but not to the extent of others. That is why when we get stretches such as Mike Trout‘s current one it becomes truly historic.

Because of this often times changing landscape, many players fail to live up to their true potential. It’s not saying that any of these players are bad, but whether it be lofty expectations or past performances these players prove to not be able to live up to their own hype. That doesn’t mean it can’t change however, we have seen great turnarounds in the game of baseball. I am sure that many wrote Hanley Ramirez‘ career off when he signed with Boston to play left field. Now, Hanley is coming off a good 2016 campaign and is filling the biggest shoes in Boston, David Ortiz.

Anyways, there are several players in 2017 we should expect to play with a little extra chip on their shoulder. These players know that they need to prove their worth to the baseball world. If they don’t, well their credibility will only take a further dip and allow the naysayers to continue their onslaught. With it all on the line, 2017 will prove to be a make it or break it year for these players. With that being said, let’s look at 3 players that need to prove their worth next season.

Bryce Harper

I find it so ridiculous that people are already writing Bryce Harper as a flop after a disappointing 2016. Coming off of 2015, where Harper posted a 9.5 WAR, of course any other kind of season he put up would be a disappointment. However, Harper still slugged 24 home runs, 84 runs, and 86 runs batted in. His numbers definitely took a massive dip, but to call a 24-year-old a flop, when he still has so much left in the tank, is absurd.

However, coming off of 2016, Harper still needs to prove it to not only the fans but the MLB executives. If Harper ever wants to hit the $400 million, or even $500 million mark, he needs to bring his game back to his MVP level. Not only that, but Harper has lived in the shadow of Mike Trout his entire career. Harper was the hyped prospect, the next big thing, the number one overall draft pick. Mike Trout flew mostly under the radar, and took MLB by storm. If Harper ever wants to get out of his shadow, he needs to consistently produce like Trout.

I don’t expect Harper to be a 42 home run, .330 hitter every single season. I think a good start for Harper would be to aim for another 30 home run, .300 season. That is nowhere near his ceiling of potential, but that would be a good start to get the ball rolling again for Harper. If Harper can right the ship from 2016, which I wholeheartedly believe he will, he can catapult himself back into consideration for the best player in baseball.

Pablo Sandoval

Since winning the World Series in 2014, the career of Pablo Sandoval has gone downhill. Once one of the most beloved players in San Francisco, and in all the league, Sandoval is now a shell of himself. Sandoval had a pretty bad 2015, and only played in a total of three games with Boston last season. With Yoan Moncada out of the mix, the third base job is undoubtedly Sandoval’s to lose. With 2017 perhaps being the last year that the Red Sox have faith in Sandoval, he needs to prove himself this year.

If I’m being perfectly honest with you, I never perceived Sandoval to be the superstar that he was made out to be. It’s easy for me to say that now, as he has flopped in Boston, but in San Francisco I remember having my doubts. I did not expect him to perform the way he has however, as that has been a complete shocker. Sandoval went from a consistent 2.0 WAR player, to a -2.0 WAR player.

Sandoval’s numbers in 2015 were atrociously bad. His batting average dipped 30 points, his strike out rate rose, and his walk rate shrank. Sandoval took a hit in pretty much every offensive statistic, and his defense took a huge hit. His increase in weight is a direct component of that downfall, and he needs to prove to the Red Sox that he is taking baseball seriously. Sandoval has already improved in the weight factor, now only time can tell if he can produce.

Sonny Gray

A Cy Young finalist just two seasons ago, Sonny Gray made his mark as one baseball’s elite arms. He took the MLB by storm, only needing three seasons to cement himself into the Cy Young talks, only missing out on the award behind Dallas Keuchel and David Price. At 25 years old that was an impressive feat, and it made Gray out to be the future of the Oakland Athletics. Now, fast forward to 2017, and Gray is in the trade talks amidst a disappointing 2016 campaign. The A’s would be so foolish to give up Gray, as he is only 27 with loads of potential. Gray needs to prove to the A’s he is not worth trading, and is still one of baseball’s best.

In 2015 Gray had a fantastic season. He posted a 14-7 record with a 2.73 ERA, and a decent 169 strike outs. While his numbers didn’t scream Cy Young, they were certainly good enough to put him in the running and at such a young age he could only get better. Heck, before this season his career ERA was 2.88, showing him to be a consistent elite pitcher. However, 2016 saw injuries come Gray’s way which amounted to only 22 games pitched and a far worse stat line. Gray’s record dropped to 5-11, his ERA inflated to 5.69.

Coming off such an off year like that, where your ERA more than doubles, Gray will be looking for something to prove. He knows the A’s are in no position to win, and like Chris Sale if he wants out he can only build his reputation and trade value. Or, Gray could stay put in Oakland and be the ace steering the ship for a great group of young guys. Either way, Gray definitely has a chip on his shoulder, and the 27-year-old will prove his true worth.

