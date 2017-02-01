MLB 2017 Power Ranking: Pre-Spring Training

The 2017 MLB season is still two months away, and Spring Training camps don’t open for two weeks, but it’s time for the first Power Ranking of the year.

The 2017 MLB season is slated to kick off with a trio of games on Sunday, April 2. After those six clubs get things started, the other 24 teams are scheduled to begin their regular season the following day.

In preparation for the season, Spring Training camps will be opening in both Arizona and Florida approximately two weeks from now.

This initial 2017 Major League Baseball Power Ranking of teams will serve as my baseline. A jumping-off point from which the season will unfold. I will provide the next ranking around Opening Day, and then continue on a weekly basis throughout the season.

My version of the MLB Power Ranking will include a brief write-up on the Top 10 teams, including any recent highlights. The other 20 clubs will then be ranked numerically.

Since no games have been played, this initial Power Ranking is simply how I see the teams of Major Leaugue Baseball on a 1-30 basis as we enter Spring Training.

As the World Baseball Classic and play in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues unfolds, injuries will crop up and players will emerge that are sure to change these rankings before the regular season begins.

The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs are at the top of these pre-season rankings. That is not solely because you gotta beat the champ to be the champ. It’s because the Cubbies won 103 regular season games a year ago, eight more than anyone else in the game.

MLB PRE-SPRING TRAINING POWER RANKING

Unless some major injury issues crop up during Spring Training, expect the Cubs to still be at the top of this list when that Opening Day ranking is released.

Chicago Cubs Washington Nationals Boston Red Sox Texas Rangers Houston Astros Los Angeles Dodgers Cleveland Indians San Franciso Giants New York Mets St. Louis Cardinals Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays Colorado Rockies Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners New York Yankees Pittsburgh Pirates Atlanta Braves Kansas City Royals Tampa Bay Rays Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Milwaukee Brewers Cincinnati Reds Chicago White Sox Oakland Athletics Philadelphia Phillies San Diego Padres Minnesota Twins

This article originally appeared on