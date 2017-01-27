MLB 2017: American League Central Rankings

Over the next six weeks, I will be taking a look at every team in baseball by evaluating each team’s rotation, infield, outfield, lineup and bullpen to figure out who will win each division in our MLB 2017 preview. Today, we take a look at the American League Central.

Welcome to part two of our MLB 2017 preview. If you missed it last week, I took a look at the AL East. Today, we will take a look at the American League Central.

The AL Central has had the past three AL pennant winners. The Minnesota Twins are going through another rebuilding process. After finishing second in 2015, the team cratered to 59 wins and now has a new front office. The Chicago White Sox finally are out of the middle. They traded Chris Sale and Adam Eaton so far and added the top-rated pitching and hitting prospects in the game in Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada.

The Detroit Tigers were supposed to go down a similar path as the White Sox, but have only given up Cameron Maybin and should bring back mainly the same cast of characters that almost made the postseason in 2016.

What are the Kansas City Royals? That’s what Dayton Moore has to figure out with so many core players going into their free agent season. The death of Yordano Ventura threw an unfortunate wrench into their plans.

The Cleveland Indians are ready to get back to the World Series and break baseball’s longest drought of a World Series title. With Andrew Miller for a full season and Edwin Encarnacion now on board, this could be a reality.

So where will they finish? Let’s take a look. Remember, the lower the score the better.

Starting Pitching

5. Minnesota Twins – Ervin Santana is the ace by default. Hector Santiago struggled more after coming over from the Angels last season. What will Phil Hughes do coming off thoracic outlet surgery? Kyle Gibson took a step back and Jose Berrios really struggled in his first taste of the big leagues.

4. Chicago White Sox – At some point, any or all of Lucas Gioltio, Reynaldo Lopez and Carson Fulmer will be in the rotation. Jose Quintana is now the ace, but how long will he actually be on the team? Carlos Rodon continues to develop. Derek Holland looks to rebound while they have to hope James Shields can bounce back.

3. Kansas City Royals – The unfortunate passing of Yordano Ventura leaves a hole on the team and the rotation. Danny Duffy with his new contract will be the ace. Ian Kennedy and Jason Vargas need to stabilize the rotation. Nate Karns will now have a role in the rotation while the fifth spot is up in the air unless they go into the market.

2. Detroit Tigers – Justin Verlander looks like his old self. Michael Fulmer looks to continue his success after winning the AL Rookie of the Year. Jordan Zimmermann needs to prove he’s healthy after getting off to a hot start last year. What does Anibal Sanchez have left, and can Daniel Norris take the next step?

1. Cleveland Indians – The best rotation in the game. Corey Kluber is a stud. Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar need to stay healthy but when they are, they are excellent. Trevor Bauer is still developing and Josh Tomlin was solid last season.

Bullpen

5. Minnesota Twins – Glen Perkins‘ injury really hurts. Brandon Kintzler emerged as their closer and was their best reliever. Ryan Pressly and Taylor Rogers were steady. If they can straighten out Trevor May – if he doesn’t make the rotation – he could be a big power arm for the Twins.

4. Chicago White Sox – David Robertson is there for now as the closer, but I doubt he’s there come August. Nate Jones can go into that role and he’s pretty underrated. Dan Jennings may be the lone lefty in the bullpen. Can Michael Ynoa, Tommy Kahnle and Zach Putnam provide depth out of the bullpen? If they can, they may make nice trade pieces at the deadline.

3. Kansas City Royals – Kelvin Herrera will take over as closer after the trade of Wade Davis. Joakim Soria must rebound. The left-handed options of Scott Alexander, Matt Strahm and Brian Flynn are interesting.

2. Detroit Tigers – Francisco Rodriguez is back at closer. Justin Wilson paid dividends after being acquired before last season. Alex Wilson emerged as a setup man from the right side. Mark Lowe really struggled last season and needs to bounce back. Can Hector Rondon stay healthy? Keep prospect Joe Jimenez in mind for during the year.

1. Cleveland Indians – The three-headed monster of Andrew Miller, Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw almost got the Indians all the way. Zach McAllister and Dan Otero make the bullpen even deeper.

Infield

5. Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer is 33 and coming off the worst season of his career. Brian Dozier had a monster second half last season. Can he keep it going, and how long will he be a Twin? Miguel Sano should return to third; even though he isn’t great defensively, maybe it will help his offense. Jorge Polanco should get the job at short.

4. Chicago White Sox – Todd Frazier and Brett Lawrie are at second and third, respectively, but may not be all season. Jose Abreu will again be counted on to be the guy in the lineup while Tim Anderson will continue to develop in his first full season in the bigs.

3. Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera is a hitting machine. Ian Kinsler rebounded last season to put up one of his best seasons, but will the Tigers deal him? Nick Castellanos looked like he was putting something together at third, but injuries really hurt him. Injuries hurt Jose Iglesias as well, but he’s still excellent at short.

2. Kansas City Royals – Alcides Escobar is used as their leadoff hitter but isn’t one. Eric Hosmer is one of the top all-around first basemen in the game. Big prove-it year for Mike Moustakas heading into free agency. If he excels, he could get paid next offseason. Who’s at second? Can Raul Mondesi Jr. finally take the job?

1. Cleveland Indians – Jose Ramirez stabilized third base and can play anywhere and was excellent offensively. Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor are a dynamic up-the-middle pairing. Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion are no slouches at first.

5. Chicago White Sox – Like other veterans on this team, Melky Cabrera may not be on the team all season if he produces. Charlie Tilson will probably man center. He stole 46 bases in 2015, but just 15 last year in the minors. Avisail Garcia should be in right in a big prove-it year for him.

4. Minnesota Twins – Will Byron Buxton‘s September carry over? What will Max Kepler do for an encore? Look for Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario to battle it out in left.

3. Cleveland Indians – Will they get anything out of Michael Brantley this year? If he’s back, they’ll move higher up on this list. Tyler Naquin, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Austin Jackson should platoon in the other spots.

2. Detroit Tigers – Justin Upton can opt out after next season while J.D. Martinez will be a free agent. Upton struggled at the start but turned it on in the second half. Center is a question. Tyler Collins, Mikie Mahtook and JaCoby Jones are all options and will be a spring training battle.

1. Kansas City Royals – The Royals need healthy seasons out of Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon. If they are back, they can have an excellent outfield on defense and offense. Jorge Soler will finally have a job in the outfield to himself. Big chance for him to prove why he was so highly regarded out of Cuba.

So how do they stack up?

5. Minnesota Twins – 19 points

4. Chicago White Sox – 17 points

3. Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals – 9 points

1. Cleveland Indians – 6 points

The Twins and White Sox are looking more toward the future. Each team has some building blocks and I expect the White Sox to continue their rebuilding process by dealing for more prospects, while the Twins need their young players to step up.

The Tigers and Royals are in the same boat. Both could easily contend for a playoff spot. Both could easily miss and go into a rebuilding mode, especially the Royals with some many pending free agents.

The Indians are in win-now mode and may be the best team in the entire league. They should win this division, but that’s why they play the games.

