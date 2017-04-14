Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Series Preview (4/14 – 4/16)

The Minnesota Twins begin a 10-game homestand against their division foes with a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Six games. Nine games into the 2017 season, and the Minnesota Twins are six games above last year’s pace. While they lost their first series this year to the Detroit Tigers, winning the getaway game yesterday put the Twins at 6-3 on the year.

It will take a while to get the bad taste of last year’s horrid start (0-9) and record-breaking 103 losses out of the fans’ mouths. But the team itself doesn’t seem to be feeling hungover from it at all.

Even while dropping the first two games of the Tigers series, the Twins looked like a team ready to contest every game on their schedule. Hector Santiago got out-dueled in a 2-1 loss, before Kyle Gibson surrendered a grand slam in a five-run inning – his only, albeit a big, mistake – allowing the Tigers to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3.

Easily missed in the two losses was an outstanding pitching performance by Santiago: 6.1 IP, just three hits allowed – one of them a two-run home run that proved to be the difference.

In Wednesday’s loss, Gibson departed after four innings, a little shell-shocked from the grand slam. But the bullpen kept the Tigers off the scoreboard for the last five innings, giving the Twins the chance to come back.

While the comeback never materialized, another stellar outing by Tyler Duffey gives the Twins a great option for a fifth starter or someone to spot start in case of a minor injury to another starter. He’s allowed just four hits in his six innings of work this season, with three strikeouts to just one walk allowed.

This weekend, the Twins will return to Target Field for an Easter weekend series against Chicago, a week after taking two of three from them at Guaranteed Rate Field. The marquee matchup will be on Saturday, as Ervin Santana and Jose Quintana will have a rematch from last Sunday’s 4-1 Twins win.

Friday Night Game

Dylan Covey (MLB debut) vs Adalberto Mejia (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

7:10 PM Target Field

TV: Fox Sports North Plus

Saturday Day Game

Jose Quintana (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs Ervin Santana (2-0, 0.69 ERA)

1:10 PM Target Field

TV: Fox Sports North

Sunday Day Game

James Shields (1-0, 1.69 ERA) vs Hector Santiago (1-1, 2.38 ERA)

3:10 Target Field

TV: Fox Sports North

Chicago: Like the Twins, the White Sox enjoyed a blowout win in their series finale, scoring 10 runs to continue Cleveland’s woes, winning 10-4 to take two of three from the Indians. They put up seven runs in the first two innings against Indians starter, Josh Tomlin.

They split 2-1 games against the Indians to start off the series, getting outstanding starts from both Derek Holland and James Shields. Holland carried a no-hitter into the sixth, before giving up a double to Francisco Lindor to start the inning – ending Holland’s night after 101 pitches.

Offense: Matt Davidson had a breakout series against the Indians. After filling in for a sick Todd Frazier at game-time Wednesday, he had the difference maker with a two-run single in the second inning – all the runs Holland would need.

He then hit a three-run home run off Tomlin to help the Sox set the tone in Thursday’s offensive explosion, much like Max Kepler‘s three-run bomb for the Twins yesterday put the Tigers on their heels.

Player to Watch: Avisail Garcia. Yes, it’s only the second weekend of the season, but Garcia has at least one hit in all eight White Sox games.

His .452 batting average leads all of baseball, and his 14 hits are six more than any other teammate. A part-time outfielder, now relegated to primarily being a DH, Garcia has flourished in his new role.

He’s coming cheaply too, signing a one-year deal for $3 million this past December. While not necessarily a power threat (32 XBHs in each of the last two seasons), he’s been clutch, hitting 20 points higher with runners on base, and another 10 points if they are in scoring position.

Pitching: Chicago’s starters have four quality starts in eight games, with Derek Holland accounting for half in his two starts – one against Minnesota. Their bullpen has been pretty stout as well, with Zach Putnam and old friend Anthony Swarzak leading the way.

They have nearly two games’ worth of shutout baseball from five pitchers in their pen. Unfortunately, their late-inning, high-leverage guy – Nate Jones – has struggled in three of his four outings.

He and Quintana have accounted for half of the 22 runs that the White Sox have surrendered so far this 2017 season. Look for Jones to continue to get the ball in the eighth inning, as Chicago is grooming him to take over for David Robertson, as the veteran closer will most likely be moved at the trade deadline.

Pitcher to Watch: Shields. A year after looking like he may have pitched himself out of the majors, Shields is looking like the Comeback Player of the Year.

He’s allowed just a single earned run in each of his two starts – getting a win against Detroit and a no-decision versus the Indians.

Both of the runs allowed have come on homers. On the plus side for the White Sox, they’ve been solo shots. So far.

After giving up 40 homers between San Diego and Chicago last year, the Twins will hope to put up a crooked number against Shields on Sunday. Last season, they pounded Shields for six home runs in three starts – collecting another eight walks in 16 innings.

Will it be a new-look James Shields, or will the Twins get to the veteran once again? Far too many Easter puns to choose from… we’ll just let the Passion Play play out on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins: After dropping their first two against the Tigers, the Twins looked anemic, struggling to score runs or even get men on base against Matt Boyd, and then in the final six innings to Michael Fulmer and the Tiger bullpen in Game 2 as Detroit mounted a comeback.

Most was forgotten after Thursday’s offensive explosion, getting healthy against Jordan Zimmermann and Anibal Sanchez. Two three-run homers from Kepler and Miguel Sano will do that.

Eleven hits and eight walks will always help too. They got hits from every starter, yes, even from Byron Buxton. He told his teammates he would drop down a bunt before the game, and he did, a successful bunt to lead off the sixth inning.

He promptly stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out. He finally scored his first run of the season when Joe Mauer singled him home. If it does jump-start his season, it could be the bunt of the year.

Robbie Grossman got the scoring started against the right-handed Zimmermann with a two-run home run to tie the score, and getting the Minnesota offense out and running. After Zimmermann’s fifth walk of the afternoon, Detroit turned to Sanchez to put out the fire.

Instead, he poured gasoline on it. The first batter he faced, Kepler, blasted a three-run homer 421 feet to the right field seats. The next inning, Sano knocked one 446 feet to center to make it 10-2 Twins.

Notes: Old friend and former Twin Aaron Hicks homered from both sides of the plate for the New York Yankees yesterday. Meanwhile, the player the Twins received in the trade for Hicks, John Ryan Murphy, is still looking for his first hit at AAA Rochester. He’s now 0-9 on the season. *audible sigh*

