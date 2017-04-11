Minnesota Twins Trending in Right Direction in Week One Ups and Downs

The Minnesota Twins’ opening week was full of ups, but also a couple of concerning downs.

Maybe this isn’t a mirage, this 2017 season. I’m sure most of the division leaders after Week One won’t be at the top come May Day, but to dismiss numerous positive signs would just as foolish.

Last year, the Minnesota Twins started off the seasons 0-9, a historic laying of an egg never before seen since the franchise moved from Washington to Minnesota. The 4-0 start was just the sixth time a team has accomplished that feat after a 100+ loss season the year prior.

The last two teams were also A.L. Central clubs. The Detroit Tigers in 2004 after their own historically bad season (119 losses), and the 2003 Kansas City Royals streaked to a 9-0 start the season after losing an even 100.

The surprising Royals were led by manager Tony Pena. They stuck with the eventual division-winning Twins until September, and finished up 83-79 – an improvement of 21 wins. While the Tigers finished 20 games behind the first place Twins, their 29-win improvement was good enough to leapfrog the Royals in the standings.

Which brings us to Minnesota. The Royals plummeted to a division-worst record (58-104) just after a sudden improvement. Their first winning record since 1994 wouldn’t be replicated until 2013 – a year before back-to-back World Series appearances.

Meanwhile, the young, up-and-coming Tigers would tread water in 2005 before making the leap to the World Series in 2006. So, are the Twins a redux of Kansas City or Detroit? Was last year just the first year of many as Minnesota struggles for relevancy, or are they truly a team on the rise?

UP: Minnesota’s bullpen. Seemingly cobbled together during the offseason, this collection of arms has heretofore performed amazingly well given their histories. But, as pundits have said, this year they are being put in situations where their strengths are being utilized.

Instead of just coming in for the seventh or eighth inning, management is more acutely aware of potential pitcher-batter matchups for the upcoming innings. As such, expect to see lefty Taylor Rogers pitching when the opposing lineup features left-handed batters, and Matt Belisle when there are righties due up.

Likewise, the lefty-righty combination is apparent with Craig Breslow and Ryan Pressly too. Pressly is gaining more confidence in the later, high-leverage situations, in both himself and his manager.

Belisle is the only one of the four to give up a run through week one. Rule 5 pickup Justin Haley performed well his first time out, but not nearly as well his second. Then again, a short start forced the young hurler into a game much earlier than anticipated. And, because of this, he was exposed to multiple innings instead of a more ideal appearance.

DOWN/UP: Byron Buxton at the plate versus Buxton in the field. In the field, Buxton has produced Gold Glove-caliber defense, with numerous highlights both coming in and going back on batted balls. His ability to steal extra base hits away from K.C. and Chicago bolstered Twins starters on the mound.

However, his recurring penchant for seemingly starting every at-bat 0-2 has led to 14 strikeouts and just a single walk, in 27 plate appearances. With only two hits, his ability to pressure opposing pitchers while on base has yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is averaging five runs per ballgame, with none of them being scored by Buxton despite his appearance in the middle of the lineup for the first four games of the season, until manager Paul Molitor finally dropped him to seventh, and then eighth, for the final two games against the White Sox.

UP: Miguel Sano. We might look back five years from now and peg this season as the one where the young Dominican put it all together at the plate. He’s become patient (four walks to just seven strikeouts) and is waiting longer, letting the pitches get deeper before swinging – allowing for better pitch recognition.

This has led to extra base hits to the opposite field, including a towering home run at Target Field, one of five XBH already for the Sano, as well as eight RBI – second only to the nine of Texas’ Nomar Mazara.

UP: Speaking of patience, no one has exhibited more patience at the plate than the Twins’ new catcher, Jason Castro. His .550 OBP leads all of Major League Baseball. With five hits and seven walks, Castro is constantly spurring the offense to rallies.

Proving the old adage, “A walk is as good as a hit,” Castro helped lead the Twins to a season-opening seven walks, including three with the bases loaded, to break open a tight game for an easy Minnesota win on Opening Day.

He has also hit both right-handed and left-handed pitchers, despite the assumption he would be benched against most lefties. But he’s shown the ability to hit where the ball is pitched, including a line single to left field to drive in two runs after the three RBI walks.

His double off lefty reliever Mike Minor in the seventh inning last Thursday drove in the winning run, and sparked the Twins to another multi-run seventh inning. In the three-game series, the Twins scored 14 of their 21 runs in the seventh inning!

UP: Starting pitching, especially Ervin Santana. To help the Twins’ new bullpen, Molitor was going to need his starting pitchers to step up and provide quality innings. Through the first four games, they provided that and more.

Each pitcher pitched into the sixth inning through their four-game win streak. Only rookie fifth starter Aldaberto Mejia faltered. Unsurprisingly, that led to the Twins’ first loss of the season. Molitor hopes that Mejia’s start could be chalked up to jitters. Otherwise, the fifth starting spot could be up for grabs once again.

Showing the team what an ace is supposed to do, Santana followed up the loss with a stellar outing against Chicago’s own, Jose Quintana. Santana out-battled Quintana with one of his best starts as a Twin.

For the second consecutive start, he allowed only two hits, in a 4-1 Twins win. His stat line for the season so far is a jaw-dropping 13 IP / 4 H / 7 K / 4 BB / 1 ER / 0.62 WHIP / 0.69 ERA.

STRANGE, BUT TRUE, STAT OF THE WEEK: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Twins’ bullpen started off this season with 13 scoreless innings. The last time they went as long without giving up a run to start a season? 1987, when they went…13. Oh, and Minnesota is celebrating the 30th anniversary of that World Series-winning squad this year.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!