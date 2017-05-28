Minnesota Twins Not Considering Extension for Brandon Kintzler

Brandon Kintzler has been one of the pleasant stories on a surprising Minnesota Twins team. However, he may not be long for the franchise.

Heading in to yesterday’s action, the Minnesota Twins were the surprise leaders of the American League Central. A big part of that success has been the performance of Brandon Kintzler, who took over as the closer last season following an injury to Glen Perkins and the general ineffectiveness of Kevin Jepsen.

Kintzler has picked up where he left off last year. Thus far, he has posted a 1.71 ERA and a 1.143 WHiP, recording 12 saves in 13 opportunities. However, that performance may not lead to an extended stay in Minnesota, as the Twins, at this point at least, are not looking at extending their closer.

Was curious if #MNTwins had kicked around any Kintzler extension talks – FA next winter. So I checked. Answer is no. Interesting trade chip? — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) May 27, 2017

In a way, this makes sense. As effective as Kintzler has been, he is going to be 33 years old by the end of the season, and is not likely to factor into the Twins long term plans. Likewise, his mediocre 5.6 K/9 rate, .279 batting average on balls in play against, and 3.40 FIP indicate that regression may well be ahead.

Nonetheless, Kintzler has been a solid reliever for much of his career. Overall, he has posted a very respectable 3.20 ERA and a 1.264 WHiP. He has typically been a worthwhile option, either in middle relief or a seventh inning role, throughout his career. The lack of strikeouts notwithstanding, a pitcher with the track record that Kintzler has could make an attractive piece, either in the trade market or in free agency.

Of course, given the Twins success thus far in 2017, a trade may not be in the cards. It would be hard for the front office to sell off productive pieces, such as Kintzler, with the team in the midst of a chase for the postseason. Even if the goal is to build a sustainable franchise that can contend each year, a return to the postseason would do wonders for the Twins going forward.

Brandon Kintzler has been a key piece for the Minnesota Twins this season. However, his time in Minnesota may be drawing to a close.

