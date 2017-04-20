Minnesota Twins: Can Byron Buxton Be Saved?

Former top prospect Byron Buxton has struggled in his brief major league career. While he’s still young, time is running out for the 23-year-old to solidify his place on the Twins’ roster.

It wasn’t too long ago when Byron Buxton was one of baseball’s elite names. In the minor leagues, that is. Of course, prospects can be overrated and overhyped often, but it seemed that Buxton never was.

He seemed destined to take a Minnesota Twins roster from the cellar of the AL Central to the glory of October baseball. He was “the epitome of a five-tool player,” according to MLB.com, someone “with as much speed as anyone in the Minors.”

Through all the accolades, the success, and the fame in the minor leagues, Buxton seemed ready to take over the sport.

Two years after his MLB debut, though, he’s fought to stay relevant in the sport rather than take it over.

In 2015, Buxton hit .209 with 10 extra base hits and six RBI through 129 at-bats. His first taste of the majors was tough, to say the least, but it was to be expected after coming in with such high expectations.

A year later in 2016, Buxton rebounded to put up admirable numbers. The then 22-year-old boosted his average to .225, collected 10 home runs, and drove in 38 runs.

The biggest problem resided in the strikeout department for the speedy outfielder. Through his 331 plate appearances a season ago, the righty was punched out 118 times, or 35% of his time at the plate.

Fast forward to the current season, and Buxton is the league leader in strikeouts, with 23. Through 43 at-bats, Buxton is hitting .093 (four hits) with zero home runs and zero RBI.

Sure, Buxton is just a 23-year-old, but, how much longer can this go on?

In Baseball America’s 2015 prospect rankings, Buxton was ranked ahead of guys like Addison Russell, Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor and Noah Syndeergaard. Those guys, of course, have had fantastic starts to their careers.

Buxton has a ways to go to earn the title of one of the game’s brightest young stars.

Despite his inability to produce at the major league level, Buxton has the chance to turn things around. If the Twins didn’t believe in him, he wouldn’t be given the continuous chance to prove himself.

There’s enough reason to believe that even if Buxton disappoints this season that the Twins would give him one last chance next season, before potentially cutting ties with him.

It’s tough to imagine that Buxton would be demoted. He’s proven himself in every level of the minor leagues. However, with Max Kepler and Miguel Sano looking like future stars, it’s easy to imagine Buxton is feeling the pressure to produce.

Since he is a former elite prospect and has the trust from the organization, Buxton will, and has been given every chance to succeed.

The Twins don’t need Buxton to be a star, they need him to be someone who can give the franchise a solid player to build on.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!