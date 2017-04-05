Milwaukee Brewers: Nick Franklin Claimed Off Waivers

There can never be enough depth for the middle infield. This was shown today by the latest claim off of the waiver wire by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed Nick Franklin off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and in turn designated Michael Blazek for assignment to make room for Franklin on the 40-man roster.

INF/OF Nick Franklin claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay and expected to report on Friday. RHP Michael Blazek designated for assignment. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 5, 2017

Franklin will be joining the likes of Orlando Arcia and Jonathan Villar to man the middle infield positions. With the ability to play corner outfield if needed, Franklin will provide plenty of depth there as well. The Rays placed Franklin on waivers on the first of the month after failing to make the Rays’ opening day roster.

With the offseason addition of Mallex Smith and the recent acquisition of Peter Bourjos, there was no more need for Franklin in the outfield. After losing the battle with Daniel Robertson it seemed all but certain that Franklin’s days in Tampa were over.

Franklin was originally part of the three-team trade that landed the Tigers David Price. In his three seasons with the Rays, Franklin hit his way to a .227/.284/.388 line with 10 long balls and 37 RBI. We also can’t forget his subpar one inning pitched, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

Blazek, on the other hand, has pitched steadily in the big leagues since 2014. However, Blazek was starting the 2017 season off as a depth piece in the minors. With a career record of 8-5 and an ERA of 4.09, it is doubtful that anyone will be claiming Blazek. Unless, of course, they are desperate for depth.

With this move, the Florida native will be moving to the cooler state of Wisconsin. Hopefully his bat will heat up a bit more than it managed in the Sunshine State. Only time will tell if this turns out to be a good move or just another pointless addition for the Brewers.

