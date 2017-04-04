Milwaukee Brewers Junior Guerra Heading to Disabled List

Junior Guerra was a revelation for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, a career minor leaguer who finally got a chance at 31 years old. His second act will take a little longer to truly get underway, as he is heading to the disabled list.

Last season, Junior Guerra had a storybook season. After spending nine years in the minors, and five seasons in independent and foreign leagues, Guerra had a chance to prove himself at the Major League level with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 31 year old rookie ran with that opportunity, posting a 9-3 record with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.126 WHiP, striking out 100 batters in 121.2 innings. It was quite the unexpected performance.

This season, Guerra was tabbed as the Brewers Opening Day starter. It was a decent beginning, as he allowed two runs on one hit in his three innings, with a hit batter. He made but one mistake, resulting in a Mark Reynolds homer. However, it was a bunt, and a strained calf as he ran down the first base line that ended Guerra’s day. The injury is bad enough where he will be heading to the disabled list.

Junior Guerra going on the DL. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) April 3, 2017

While the Brewers have yet to announce the severity of Guerra’s injury, it is expected that he will need more than the minimum ten day time frame. If this is going to be the case, it is a tough loss for a Brewers team that some experts feel could surprise this year. Depending on how long it takes for Guerra’s leg to heal, the Brewers could be foundering before the first month has come to an end.

Now, they will need to rely Zach Davies and Wily Peralta to carry the load for the first few weeks. Likewise, it will be interesting to see who the Brewers bring up to take Guerra’s place on the roster. Could the Brewers consider bringing up one of their prospects to take that spot? Josh Hader did pitch well in his limited action in Spring Training, after all.

The loss of Junior Guerra opens a large hole in the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. If he is out for an extended period of time, it will be interesting to see who takes his place on the roster.

