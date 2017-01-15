Milwaukee Brewers Are the Frontrunners for Neftali Feliz

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the mix for free-agent reliever Neftali Feliz.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Milwaukee Brewers are in the mix for free-agent reliever Neftali Feliz. McCalvy writes that multiple sources from the Dominican Republic have linked the two parties, with Jon Heyman confirming the interest.

Heyman, in particular, noted that a deal seemed particularly close. He did, however, caution that other teams are still in play. The Brewers, he notes, are the “clear frontrunner”. The Dominican sources have suggested that the deal could be worth something around $6 million.

Neftali Feliz was once a promising relief pitcher. He won the 2010 American League Rookie of the Year Award at the young age of 22. That season saw him pitch 69.1 dominant innings, recording 40 saves and striking out 71 batters. His next season was equally productive.

In 2012, however, the team tried to move the closer to the starting rotation. The transition never worked out, as he underwent Tommy John surgery that year. Feliz would go on to miss all of 2013, and various other injuries kept him on the shelf for significant chunks of the next two seasons.

Feliz pitched last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the results were much better. He stayed healthier and appeared in 62 games, logging 53.2 innings in the process. Not only did he provide the Pirates with his largest workload in half of a decade, but his fastball regained some of its life.

His statistics also flourished, with a 3.52 earned run average, 10.23 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 1.14 WHIP. He was a bit prone to the long ball, but this is unlikely to carry over into the future given his past. It seemed as if the 28-year-old had rediscovered his past form in Pittsburgh, and the team and reliever even discussed a multiyear contract extension.

Unfortunately for both, Feliz fell victim to injury again and exited an early September game with discomfort in his pitching arm. He failed to return to action that year and carried on to become a free agent. Needless to say, Feliz would have to pass a physical before he signs a deal, but these developments are a good sign for the righty.

As for Milwaukee Brewers, they could certainly use another reliever or two. After dealing Will Smith and Jeremy Jeffress this past summer, their relief corps lost quite a bit of firepower. A healthy Neftali Feliz could be an excellent asset to the Milwaukee Brewers, regardless of their contention status.

