Mike Trout wins the 2016 Sportsman of the year award

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has won the league’s MVP award for the second time in his career. He’s earned another award, and it’s well deserved.

Mike Trout is enjoying the off-season by taking in some Philadelphia Eagles football and winning the MVP award. After a disappointing season, Trout has been out of the limelight for the better part of the off-season. Now, with almost a month until pitchers and catchers report, he’s won another award.

This time, Trout has won the 2016 Sportsman of the Year award by the Los Angeles Sports Council. Trout joins the likes of Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Clayton Kershaw, and David Beckham who have won this award. The timing of this award is interesting after an article came out recently from Fangraphs about Trout being able to opt out of his contract due to a California law.

Nevertheless, the award will be handed out during the 12th annual L.A. Sports Awards ceremony on Feb. 27 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. This award is more evidence at just how much Mike Trout means to the state of California.

While many writers, bloggers, and radio host across the country want to see Mike Trout traded to a contender, the city of LA is displaying class and thanking him for being the sportsman that he is.

Trout’s numbers aside, awards aside, the Angels have to turn things around. This upcoming season is going to be a make or break season for the Angels. The AL West isn’t slacking on the upgrades either. The AL West will be a tough division to win. The Angels still have to rely on a pitching staff that isn’t as good on paper as other teams in the division.

The Mike Trout trade talk will be a constant echo in the ears of Angels fans until it either happens or 2020 when his contract ends. Trying to tune out the noise will prove problematic as each year goes by, especially if the Angels fail to improve.

