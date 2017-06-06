Mike Schmidt questions Phillies player’s ability to lead because of ‘language barrier’

The Phillies are enduring a painful and forgettable rebuilding season, and perhaps that frustration has gotten to franchise legend and part-time broadcaster Mike Schmidt.

Schmidt, a Hall of Famer who spent his entire 18-season major-league career with the Phillies, had a few not-so-complimentary things – and one controversial thing – to say about Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera. After signing a five-year, $30.5 million extension this offseason, Herrera is struggling (.243/.283/.403). But that’s not what concerns Schmidt most about the 25-year-old.

Speaking to WIP Radio in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Schmidt expressed his doubts that Herrera could become a team leader – but not because of his on-field performance or even the flair with which he plays. From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

“My honest answer to that would be no,” Schmidt said. “First of all, it’s a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game; or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game; or come over to a guy and say, ‘Man, you gotta run that ball out.’ ”

Schmidt then reiterated his doubts about Herrera, a Venezuela native, becoming a team leader. “[He] just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player.”

Not surprisingly, that opinion didn’t sit well among those around the sport.

Despite a three-game winning streak, the Phillies are an MLB-worst 20-35 – and now have this distraction to deal with in the near future.

