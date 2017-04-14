Miami Marlins to Build Jose Fernandez Statue

After the tragic passing of Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez, owner Jeffery Loria announced the team will begin construction of a statue to honor the fan favorite.

The death of Jose Fernandez is something the baseball world will most likely never get over. The 24-year-old was on the fast track to potentially becoming one of the greatest to ever step on the field.

It’s no wonder why so many are still trying to absorb his loss, and team owner Jeffery Loria is no different. In a conversation with ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, Loria explained that a massive statue of the former ace will begin construction in the near future:

“We’re going to cast it in bronze and paint the glove the red-orange that Jose would like, and that will be the only color on it. I don’t want to make it kitschy, but that was his favorite thing. Hopefully we’ll see it in six months or so. It’s a very long process to cast a sculpture that’s 9 or 10 feet high, as opposed to 6 feet.”

While Loria has had a controversial time as the Marlins’ owner, this is a move that cannot be criticized. He and Fernandez’s relationship was a special one, and it only seems fitting to honor the fallen star with a statue.

Fernandez was not only arguably the most important player on the roster, but within the entire franchise. He was the face of the team and one of the emerging faces of the entire sport.

Perhaps the best thing about the statue will be its enormity. Loria said to Crasnick that the piece will be nearly nine or 10 feet tall “because Jose was larger than life.”

Considering Loria’s history of getting things done quickly, whether it be trades or free agent signings, we can expect this statue to be completed sooner rather than later.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!