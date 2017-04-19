Watch the Marlins’ no-hit bid get ruined in the 9th inning

The Miami Marlins were two outs away from the season’s first no-hitter on Tuesday night. But the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger had other ideas.

Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen was removed after seven hitless innings (and 100 pitches), and Brad Ziegler pitched a hitless eighth inning. Kyle Barraclough got the first out in the ninth before Haniger stepped to the plate:

So close – too close, apparently, for the Marlins’ Twitter account to handle.

Seattle’s rally ended with Haniger’s hit, and Barraclough got the final two outs in Miami’s 5-0 win.

Apr 6, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) runs the bases after hitting his second two run home run of the game against the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

31

gallery: MLB Power Rankings: After two weeks, there's a new top team in baseball

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | Jayne Kamin-Oncea

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!