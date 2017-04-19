Watch the Marlins’ no-hit bid get ruined in the 9th inning

The Miami Marlins were two outs away from the season’s first no-hitter on Tuesday night. But the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger had other ideas.

Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen was removed after seven hitless innings (and 100 pitches), and Brad Ziegler pitched a hitless eighth inning. Kyle Barraclough got the first out in the ninth before Haniger stepped to the plate:

So close – too close, apparently, for the Marlins’ Twitter account to handle.

kljf;aldkj;aldkjfal;dkjfa;ldkjfa;dlfkjadf — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 19, 2017

Seattle’s rally ended with Haniger’s hit, and Barraclough got the final two outs in Miami’s 5-0 win.

