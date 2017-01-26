Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton to Join Team USA

On Tuesday, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton announced over social media that he plans to compete with Team USA in his second World Baseball Classic this spring.

Breaking through the buzz and excitement of Spring Training, Team USA looks to make a deep run in this year’s World Baseball Classic. By means of Instagram, Giancarlo Stanton confirmed he will join Team USA in their quest to bring the United States a WBC championship.

Boom, I'm coming back to Team USA???????? World Baseball Classic let's go!!!! A photo posted by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Stanton is seven seasons into an already impressive major league career with the Miami Marlins. Three years after his second-round selection in the 2007 draft, Stanton debuted during June 2010. His evident worth earned him a full-time role in the outfield and he averaged 127 games through his first four seasons in the major leagues. By averaging 30 home runs per season, Stanton smashed past 200 career homers by the time he turned 26 years old. He finished last season with 208 home runs to become the Marlins’ all-time franchise home run leader.

However, a string of unfortunate injuries has kept Stanton from achieving his full potential. Following an injury-shortened 2015 season, in which he only played 74 games, Stanton looked to make a suitable comeback last season. With all eyes fixed on Petco Park for the 2016 All-Star Game, fans watched Stanton smash 61 home runs to break the all-time Home Run Derby record. In doing so, he brought the Marlins the first Derby championship in franchise history.

Despite the promise of recovery, Stanton finished an already disappointing season, by his standards, on the disabled list. By the time he fell with a left groin strain, he stumbled to career lows in batting average, on-base and slugging percentages. His departure extinguished the Marlins’ far-fetched hopes of reaching the postseason last year.

A Proving Chance

Among his Team USA teammates, Jonathan Lucroy, Eric Hosmer and Adam Jones are the only other ballplayers on the roster with experience in the WBC. Each ballplayer, including Stanton, competed in Team USA’s failing WBC run in 2013. Through five games, Stanton batted .235 with four hits and one RBI in 17 plate appearances.

Although he failed to go yard during his last WBC, Stanton adds undeniable power to a dangerous lineup. Along with Marlins teammate Christian Yelich, Stanton will face the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Canada as a member of Team USA. Competing in Pool 3, the pair of major league teammates will play at their very own Marlins Park with hopes of moving on to the second round.

Not only is the World Baseball Classic a chance for Stanton to help bring his country an esteemed championship, but presents a chance for him to prove to baseball that he is fully recovered.

