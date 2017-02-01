Miami Marlins Fish Flash 2/1

Afternoon Marlin Maniacs, and for the more well-rounded sports fans amongst you, Happy National Signing Day. Yes, that day where the NCAA tries to match the excitement of the NFL draft but perennially comes up woefully short has arrived once again. But in the spirit of this day of days, get ready for a Marlins prospect heavy Fish Flash.

So from the club’s number one prospect, to a review of the rest, to an added look at a player that gave up the prospect label long ago, we’ve got your thirst for Marlins news covered. Time to dive in.

Braxton Garrett Lone Fish In Big Pond

Team beat reporter and MLB.com contributor Joe Frisaro leaves it you to take the glass half empty or glass half full approach with top prospect Braxton Garrett. On the one hand, he cracked the ESPN and MLB Top 50 without having even pitched a professional inning yet. On the other, he’s the only Marlins prospect in the Top 100.

Meet Our Top 10

Next up, veteran analyst Keith Law breaks down whom he sees as the Top 10 Marlins prospects in the system. The aforementioned Garrett headlines the class, and the temptation to remind folks that Luis Castillo is no longer a Marlin was too strong to resist. But the rest of the information gives fans a great chance to reacquaint themselves with some names that could start coming up midseason, be they coming up to help the club, or packing bags to do the same.

Will Chen Step Up Or Coast?

The grand scope of this piece is league wide, but the Marlins angle centers on second-year Fish Wei-Yin Chen. A relative disappointment last season even before the injury, the structuring of his contract gives him plenty of incentive to rebound. David Schoenfield of ESPN breaks it down for us.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to link and retweet today. Gird yourselves for the rest of the work week, and we’ll see you Friday.

