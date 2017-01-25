Miami Marlins Fish Flash 1/25

Afternoon Marlin Maniacs, wishing you a speedy Wednesday as the weekend already awaits. Fair bit of news since our last report, so we’ll catch you up best we can in these next two sessions. While none of the moves have necessarily been earth shattering, the Marlins continue to remain steadily active throughout the offseason. Now, whether that leads to a third postseason trip, or just an eighth consecutive losing season, remains to be seen.

Your stories for today though? Grab bag collection, from transactions to buzz to history. So whether it be a newly acquired depth piece, a review of a former Marlin’s glory, or some Hot Stove gossip, we’ve got you covered. Time to dive in.

Marlins Land Another Pitcher In Phillies Swap

First up, as team beat reporter Joe Frisaro reports, the Marlins acquired Severino Gonzalez yesterday afternoon from the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. More a depth move than anything else, read up on the newest member of the team, and the fortieth member of the 40 man roster.

Pudge’s Epic 24 Hours

Next, we turn to Mark Simon at ESPN, and a riveting retelling of the two game span where Ivan Rodriguez pretty much single-handedly willed the Marlins on to the next round of the playoffs in 2003. Following Game 3 on a bus home to Miami to watch Game 4 in person the next day rank among my favorite memories as a baseball fan. This brings it all back for anyone who might feel the same.

Big Name Buzz For Bench

Lastly, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN tweeted this weekend that Marlins were purportedly interested in pursuing either Chris Carter or Mark Reynolds to help back Justin Bour at first base. MLBTradeRumors discusses such a scenario at a little more length here. Such a move seems unlikely, but the fact it has even been discusses speaks volumes about what the organization’s hopes are for 2017.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to link and retweet today. We’ll catch you Friday.

