Miami Marlins Fish Flash 1/18



Morning Marlin Maniacs, Happy Hump Day. What’s more, it’s Hall of Fame Day, something we’ll touch on more in the next couple days. Be sure to check out some of the other great sites on the network today, particularly over at District on Deck, Nolan Writin’, and Friars on Base, for coverage of today’s likely inductees.

On the Marlins front, obviously not a boatload of breaking news since Monday. But we do have some quality pieces to pass along regarding existing talent, as well as the unfortunate duty of passing along the news of a family tragedy for one of the team’s newest faces.

Let’s dive in then.

New Look Pen Looks To Pay Dividends

Leading off, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com writes a solid piece talking up the club’s new look bullpen. Familiarize yourself with the new guys, the old guys, and the thinking that went in to putting at all together.

Marlins Boast Third Best Lefty

Next up, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo takes a look at the lefty pitching the prospect ranks have to offer, and last year’s first round pick more than cracks the list for the Marlins. Braxton Garrett comes in at third. Read up on why.

More Tragedy For Volquez Family

Lastly, Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald follows up on the story first broke in the Dominican Republic that new Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez lost his brother to a violent attack this past Monday. Consult the two pieces for full details, and best wishes to his family.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to relink. Check back in on Friday to reel in another Fish Flash, and expect our first Hall of Fame piece out late tonight.

