Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes on 10-day DL with hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Mets have placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

His absence is another blow to a team that has lost six straight, nine of 10 and fallen into last in the NL East. He is hitting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs.

The Mets also said Friday they have recalled left-hander Sean Gilmartin from Triple-A Las Vegas. He appeared in one game for the Mets this season.

Cespedes doubled in the fourth inning Thursday against Atlanta and limped into second. He needed help to reach the dugout. He had an MRI, and a disabled list stint was expected.

On April 20, he left the game against Philadelphia because of a hamstring problem and returned to the lineup Wednesday.

