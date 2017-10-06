Mets’ Wright has surgery to treat spinal nerve compression

NEW YORK (AP) Mets captain David Wright underwent back surgery, his second operation in a month as he tries to return to the major leagues after an absence of 1+ years.

The team said Thursday that Wright had a procedure in Los Angeles called a laminotomy, in which a bony layer over the spinal canal is removed to treat nerve compression.

Wright has not played for the Mets since May 27, 2016. Dr. Robert Watkins operated that June 16 to repair a herniated disk in Wright’s neck. Watkins also performed the latest surgery.

The third baseman, who turns 35 in December, had trouble throwing in spring training and started the season on the disabled list.

He began a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Aug. 22, but it was cut short four days later because of shoulder pain after he went 1 for 10 with five strikeouts in three games, the first at designated hitter followed by two at first base. He had surgery Sept. 5 to repair his right rotator cuff.

”Through this entire rehab process, I have been driven to get back on the field as quickly as I can,” Wright said in a statement. ”That’s why I had the shoulder surgery and that’s why today I underwent back surgery to reduce the risk of further issues going forward. With these two surgeries behind me, I hope to be able to put on a Mets uniform again as soon as possible. My desire to play is as strong as ever.”

A seven-time All-Star, Wright is guaranteed $47 million by the Mets over the next three seasons. He was on the disabled list for four months in 2015 when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis. He returned in September and helped the Mets reach the World Series, which they lost to Kansas City.

