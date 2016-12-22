Mets Top 10 Wins of 2016: #10 – April 13 vs Marlins

As we count down to the new year, we decided here at Rising Apple to highlight the top 10 best wins of 2016 during its last 10 days. We start with number 10, a 2-1 win over the Marlins on the first midweek day game of the year.

The reason this game made my top 10 is that while it was an early season win, it was an important win nonetheless. The 2015 hangover was still ripe in the air, and the 2016 squad had yet to form its identity.

They came back for a homestand and couldn’t hit a lick for 4 games after beating the Phillies 7-2 on home opening day. The Marlins had already won the first 2 games, and if the Mets were to be swept, they would have fallen to 2-6. Obviously, it still would have been way early, but you know how it goes in this town. Despite the fact that we know it is a long season where anything can happen, we still freak out, and the press and the fans were certainly doing that.

We knew, however, this could be a dangerous team, and going into that game (a game I enjoyed with Greg Prince, the Chapmans, and others in a suite I hadn’t realized would be there for my enjoyment until I got to the park and got the will call ticket…thanks, guys!) us fans knew it was still early.

It was beautiful, however, to get that 2nd home win outta the way that Wednesday afternoon.

Overall Boxscore

Recap

With Versatile Verrett making a planned spot start against LHP Adam Conley, they both exchanged zeros through 6, Verrett continuing to eat up innings before eventually becoming extremely expendable later in the year.

The Mets once again couldn’t get anything going, and squandered a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the 4th. They finally broke through with a Plawecki 2-run single in the bottom of the 7th with the infield in.

Though a 5-out opportunity for his closer almost backfired on Terry Collins after Jerry Blevins gave up a hit with 1 out, the Mets were able to stave off a Marlins top 8 rally that saw them score a run, and Jeurys Familia locked down the save with a 1-2-3 9th.

The Mets were 3-5, and were able to take a big, deep breath before their 2nd road trip of the year.

Oh, and Yoenis scared the $%!# out of us in the top of the 8th. It was a painful day for him.

Game MVP

Has to go to Kevin Plawecki, with a runner-up to Logan Verrett.

Still, you need to score runs to win, and Kevin was able to do what ended up dogging the Mets all season, and that’s get a hit with runners in scoring position. Though he got thrown out at 2nd on the play, those were 2 huge early season runs on his 1st hit of the year.

Honorable mention to Wilmer Flores, who scored the 1st run of the game and also contributed on the other side of the ball…as you’ll see more of soon.

Unsung Hero(es)

Jim Henderson started the 7th inning for the Mets, Terry Collins being the only person in the entire world not knowing he shouldn’t be doing that on back-to-back days after his injury.

While we questioned the move in the stands, Henderson proceeded to give up a single and 2 walks. Hansel Robles and Jerry Blevins came to the rescue.

Two strikeouts by So Hot Right Now Hansel, and a pop-out to left field for the LOOGY. Other than scoring runs in the next frame, this is the turning point of the game, for sure.

Mets Defensive Gems of the Game

One more time…

AWWWWW! Moment of the Game

Oh, baseball. How we miss thee.

Check back tomorrow for #9 in our Top 10 Wins of 2016 Countdown!

