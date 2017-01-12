Mets to play Army in West Point to close out Spring Training

The Mets and Army will face off in West Point right before Opening Day.

Spring Training is right around the corner. The Mets will be down in Port St. Lucie before we know it, and baseball will officially be back in our lives. Adam Rubin of ESPN is reporting a cool little tidbit about the Amazin’s Spring Training schedule today.

The Mets will round out their spring-training schedule with a special trip, ESPN has learned. The team will play… https://t.co/oBUKAIID4h — Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinESPN) January 12, 2017

According to Rubin, the Mets will finish up Spring Training up north in West Point, not in Florida, as they face off against Army baseball on Friday, March 31st. This game is scheduled as the Mets’ last Spring Training contest before the season opens up on Monday, April 3rd against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The Mets have not yet announced the Army game officially, so tickets are still not available for purchase. We imagine they’ll do so because this sounds like a really cool and unique game to attend. It’ll also likely get sold out rather quickly, so as soon as we know more about it, we’ll be sure to pass the details along.

As far as the Amazin’s Florida Spring Training schedule is concerned, that will wrap up a couple of days before their trip back up north. New York’s last game in the Grapefruit League will be on Wednesday, March 29th in Disney against their Opening Day rivals, the Braves.

By the time the Army game rolls around, the club should also be back to full strength with their squad. The last game of the World Baseball Classic on the 22nd of March, so even if they have players in the Championship game, they should be back with the team by then.

