Mets still interested in White Sox reliever David Robertson

The Mets haven’t taken their eye off of White Sox’s reliever David Robertson, though the asking price may be too high.

The Mets have not given up on getting a big name reliever via a trade, Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert reemphasized Wednesday afternoon. According to Ackert, the big name on the Mets front office’s mind is the White Sox’s David Robertson. While they haven’t made a strong push for the righty yet, they haven’t ruled out the possibility either.

Back towards the end of November, we looked at a possible trade scenario between the Amazin’s and Chicago that involved Robertson. New York would send over Jay Bruce, and help the White Sox out with their need for a power-hitting outfielder, while they would in turn send David Robertson to Queens.

Ackert’s report from Wednesday includes a new tidbit about what the Chicago White Sox want in return for Roberts, however. Talks would need to start with Michael Conforto instead of with Jay Bruce, reportedly.

This makes sense from Chicago’s perspective, as they’d be getting younger and lowering their payroll for the next two years at least, but from the Mets’ standpoint, it makes no sense. Conforto struggled last year, but his ceiling is still way too high to give up on him after a tough season.

The 31-year-old David Robertson is under contract for two more years with the White Sox, and will be earning $12 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018. He has closing experience as he saved 37 games for Chicago in 2016 and struck out 75 batters in 64 innings pitched. He posted an era of 3.47 overall.

His experience could definitely come in handy should MLB decide to suspend Mets closer Jeurys Familia for an extended period of time. Both Familia and his attorney are hopeful that’s not the case going into 2017.

Sandy and his staff likely want to see what Major League Baseball has to say first before really revving up the pressure on any potential deal. I think that may be the best course of action for now, as being bullied to give up a potential star like Michael Conforto could end up turning out really badly down the line. Patience in this case is a virtue.

This article originally appeared on