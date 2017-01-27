Mets SS Amed Rosario ranked as third-best prospect in all of baseball by Keith Law

Keith Law has wrapped up his 2017 prospect rankings, and a very familiar name as landed in his top 5.

According to Law, Mets SS Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in all of baseball, and frankly we see no disagreement. Law’s praises for Rosario echo pretty much everything we’ve heard and seen from the future franchise shortstop. The Mets spared no expense when they got Rosario, and it looks to have been a great decision.

“Rosario signed with the Mets in 2012 for $1.75 million, the largest bonus the club had ever given an international amateur free agent. Since the 2014 season, his star has been heading straight up.”

He’s been making his way through the Mets minors incredibly fast, as he just keeps raking all types of pitching. Back in May of last year we noted that he was tearing it up in high-A ball, but eventually he’d hit even better up in Double-A Binghamton later in the season.

Law naturally loves his bat, but believes he’s going to get better when it comes to power.

“Rosario is still just scratching the surface of his offensive potential; there’s so much bat speed and strength here that he should eventually hit 15-20 homers, but right now, it’s translating into hard contact to all fields.”

As far as his position goes, Law notes that Rosario’s fantastic defensive ability to point out that he’ll be sticking around at shortstop for the foreseeable future.

“Rosario is big for shortstop but in his own league athletically. He’s almost a lock to stay at the position, and he’s gifted with quick actions, a plus arm and the ability to throw accurately while in motion.”

Law pretty much hypes up every single Mets when he ends his review of Rosario by pointing out a really nice ceiling that those of us in New York would love to see.

He also saw his walk rate soar with just a modest rise in his strikeout rate, which is still quite low for a hitter projected to come into power. He has MVP potential as a true shortstop who will be above average defensively and projects to hit .300 with some walks and power. He’ll become a cornerstone at short for the Mets, who have lacked one since Jose Reyes first left in free agency.”

With Spring Training around the corner, we’re definitely going to see Rosario get his chance in the spotlight down in Florida. It’ll be interesting to see if the Mets start him off at Double-A again, or if they let him make the jump to Las Vegas from the start. Either way, we know the Mets are not going to be letting any other team get close to this kid regardless of the offer, so he’ll be wearing blue and orange in Citi Field before we know it.

