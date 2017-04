NEW YORK (AP) Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes has limped off the field with a hamstring cramp and exited the game against Philadelphia.

Cespedes was replaced in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night. The left fielder walked in the fifth, was forced out in a double play and was finished.

Cespedes began the game hitting .255 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

