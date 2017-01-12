Mets sign LHP Adam Wilk to minor league deal with Spring Training invite

The Mets add another minor league arm into the mix for the bullpen for Spring Training this season.

The Amazin’s have announced that they have signed a new arm for a possible spot in the bullpen. Left-hander Adam Wilk has agreed to a minor league deal with New York. As part of the contract, Wilk will be at Port St. Lucie for Spring Training with the big league club trying to earn that coveted lefty reliever slot out of camp.

Wilk hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2015 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for an extremely brief time – he only pitched two innings for them.

We have signed lefthanded pitcher Adam Wilk to a minor league contract and invited him to major league Spring Training camp. #Mets pic.twitter.com/AHL9XbCFVT — New York Mets (@Mets) January 12, 2017

Last season, Wilk pitched for the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate. He posted an ERA of 3.61 in 87 and 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 85 hits but kept his walks down to just 13 the entire season. He struck out 75 batters during that same span.

Wilk had also been a starter earlier in his career, and as recent as a couple of seasons ago in the minors. When he was with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles’ Triple-A affiliates – 2014 and 2015 respectively- Wilk pitched at least 145 innings.

The 29-year-old Wilk will be joining another minor league bullpen signing in Spring Training, righty Ben Rowen who agreed to a deal with the Amazin’s in mid-December of last year.

This article originally appeared on