Mets Season in Review: Lucas Duda

It was an injury-plagued season for Lucas Duda in 2016, who missed a good chunk of the year with a back injury.

Lucas Duda has been a valuable piece to the Mets offense the last couple of seasons. However, Duda’s bat was a non-factor in 2016, as the slugger missed over three months of the season with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Expectations were high for Duda leading up to last season. And for good reason, as the big Lebowski had compiled a total of 57 homers over a two-year span coming into 2016.

2017 is a big season for Duda, but first, let’s take a closer look at Duda’s disappointing 2016 campaign.

How’d he fare in 2016?

Duda not only struggled offensively in the short time frame he played last season, but he also failed to get on base. Staying healthy was a whole other issue in itself.

Leading up to landing on the disabled list early on in the season, Duda was hitting a weak .238 to go along with a .297 on-base percentage in 39 games played.

At the time the organization announced Duda’s injury, it was uncertain whether Duda would be out for the remainder of the season. Because of this uncertainty, GM Sandy Alderson wasted little time to fill the void left by Duda’s injury and acquired veteran James Loney from the San Diego Padres for cash considerations.

Despite having a setback during rehab in August, Duda was able to be reactivated in September but was limited to a bench role for the rest of the season.

Areas to improve upon

Where do I start?

During his tenure as a Met, Duda has shown flashes of being a legitimate middle-of-the-lineup power bat that can single-handedly carry the Mets offense. But then he gets into these slumps that make you second guess whether Duda is an everyday player.

Duda certainly has potential but is also a very streaky hitter. Consistency is going play a major factor in Duda receiving playing time this upcoming season. Duda must also prove he is 100% healthy from his 2016 injury.

If healthy, Duda can be a difference maker to the Mets offense, and act as an offseason acquisition because the Mets got very little production from him in 2016. However, despite hitting 57 homers from 2014 through 2015, the jury is still out on whether Duda can maintain the production he’s capable of over the course of an entire season

Projected role in 2017

It’s clear the job is Duda’s to lose as the primary Mets’ first baseman. However, if Duda gets off to a slow start, like the way he did last year, it’ll be interesting to see how long the Mets stick with Duda. With Cespedes returning the team, the Mets may also give outfielder Michael Conforto reps at first base.

Duda’s performance in 2017 will have a big impact on the Mets offense in general. If he’s able to once again showcase his 30 homer season, it will take the pressure off the rest of the lineup. If not, we could potentially see the Mets replicate their offensive struggles we saw in 2016. Especially, with the uncertainty surrounding David Wright‘s effectiveness coming back from back and neck injuries.

The same can be said about Neil Walker returning from back surgery as well the inconsistencies surrounding Travis d’Arnaud.

Contract status and trade rumors

During the offseason, rumors swirled around regarding Duda possibly being non-tendered by the Mets. However, it was reported shortly after that the Mets would tender Duda a contract for the 2017 season. Duda is currently in his final year of salary arbitration, after which is he eligible to hit free agency.

According to arbitration salary projections, Duda will make about $6.7 million during the 2017 season.

With top prospect Dominic Smith gaining experience in the minors, if Duda is unable to produce offensively, 2017 could very well be his final season as a Met.

