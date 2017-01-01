Mets Season in Review: Brandon Nimmo

Mets 2011 first-round pick Brandon Nimmo made his Major League debut in 2016, and did some very good things in limited playing time.

Brandon Nimmo was selected #13 overall by the Mets in the 2011 MLB Draft. The team and fans had high hopes for Nimmo at the time, but he made his way through the minors fairly slowly.

With the team facing injuries and struggling offensively in 2016, Nimmo finally made his major league debut in May, five years after he was drafted. Nimmo, a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, provided some energy off the bench and had a few big moments in 2016, and proved that he has a chance to be a useful piece moving forward.

Nimmo’s energy and constant smile endeared him to Mets fans right out of the gate, but what does he bring to the table as a player?

How did he fare in 2016?

Brandon Nimmo, age 23, debuted for the Mets on May 26 in Atlanta against the Braves, and notched his first career hit the next day against the Nationals in Washington D.C. He showed some promise with the bat all season, and smacked his first big-league homer against the Cubs later in the week at Citi Field.

Overall, Nimmo had an impressive offensive season in 2016. He batted .314 between Triple-A Las Vegas and the Mets, including a very respectable .274 in three different stints with the big club. In the offensive haven that is the PCL, Nimmo hit .354 and notched 44 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs, over the course of 97 Triple-A games.

Nimmo’s 2016 sample size in the majors is much smaller than Triple-A, with only 80 plate appearances. His power numbers, predictably, weren’t as strong in the majors –but he did continue to show a keen eye at the plate. Nimmo drew six walks in 80 plate appearances, and finished 2016 with a .338 OBP with the big club.

In the outfield, Nimmo got most of his work in in left field, but did play all three outfield positions. Of his 22 defensive appearances, 13 came in left field, with seven in center and four in right. Nimmo, for the most part, looked comfortable in the outfield and the more versatility he has defensively, the better.

Areas for Improvement

One area the Mets would love to see Brandon Nimmo improve on in 2017 would be the power department. As mentioned earlier, Nimmo showed a lot of power in Triple-A Las Vegas. However, with the Mets, he only managed two extra-base hits in 2016 – one home run and one double.

The Mets won’t necessarily need Nimmo to be a big-time power threat or run-producer in their lineup, but more power is always a good thing. He is a big kid, standing at 6’3″ and weighing in at 205 pounds. Hopefully as he gets more at-bats against major league competition, the power he has shown in the minors begins to improve in the majors.

In addition to just pop, Nimmo is a high-energy player who has shown a lot of speed both in the outfield and on the bases. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate into many steals last season for Nimmo, swiping only seven bags in Triple-A and none in the Majors.

No one is ever going to confuse Nimmo for an in-his-prime Jose Reyes on the basepaths, but it would be nice if he could add the potential for a steal into his arsenal, particularly for late-game situations.

As a team, the Mets only stole 42 bases in 2016, so running doesn’t necessarily fit their identity. However it would be a nice x-factor off the bench if Nimmo could turn his energy into stolen bases occasionally.

Projected Role in 2017

It is well-documented that the Mets’ outfield is extremely crowded headed into the 2017 season.

With Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and Juan Lagares all currently on the roster, it’s difficult to imagine Brandon Nimmo fitting into this very crowded outfield out of Spring Training.

There is every chance that one of those outfielders, most likely Bruce or Granderson, find themselves in a different jersey come Opening Day. As recently as a few weeks ago, it was reported that the Mets and Blue Jays were still discussing both veteran outfielders, which could potentially open up a bench role for Nimmo.

If there is no move and all those outfielders are on the roster when the season begins, then I would expect to see Nimmo begin the season in Triple-A and make his way to the Majors when an injury inevitably happens.

Or, there is the possibility that Nimmo himself is the piece moved by GM Sandy Alderson.

Contract Status and Trade Rumors

Back at this year’s Trade Deadline, Brandon Nimmo was the subject of one trade rumor that nearly came to fruition. He was the original centerpiece of a deal with the Reds to land Jay Bruce, but after some back-and-forth between the two clubs, the Mets ended up sending Dilson Herrera to Cincinnati instead.

With Nimmo’s name already having been floated in trade talks, it isn’t difficult to imagine the Mets dangling him out there again to help an area of need for 2017. In a perfect world, the Mets could deal one of Granderson or Bruce in order to fill a current hole on the roster, but a talented youngster like Nimmo who doesn’t hit free agency until 2023 may be attractive to some teams.

Nimmo’s future with the Mets is hardly certain at this point, but a player like him who brings energy and a smile with him to the park every day, along with some legitimate talent, should find a consistent role somewhere in the near future.

Nimmo gif time!

This article originally appeared on