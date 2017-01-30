Mets: Scott Boras has high hopes for Michael Conforto

With an already packed outfield, it seems Michael Conforto will be the odd man out to start the season.

After news came out this week that Jay Bruce will be the Mets everyday right fielder, Michael Conforto’s role has obviously been reduced, and is a bit messy, before Spring Training has even started.

Scott Boras, Michael Conforto’s agent, had plenty to say about the entire situation.

“Michael has shown he has the talent level and is ready to establish himself in the major leagues,” Boras said, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. “He’s conquered the minors, and now it’s time to let experience take its course.”

A career .330 hitter throughout three seasons at the minor league level, Conforto turned heads with his play down the stretch of the 2015 season. With more playing time last season, his numbers took a hit, which is normal for younger players adapting to the major league level.

With an eventual trip back to Las Vegas, and the Bruce trade sprinkled in, Conforto finished 2016 with 130 more at-bats (304 compared to 174) than he had in 2015. In those extra at-bats, he managed only 20 more hits (67 compared to 47) and 3 more home runs (12 compared to 9) than the previous year. His average also dipped (.220 compared to .270) 50 total points, which speaks for itself.

Having a very outspoken agent (as we’ve already seen re: Matt Harvey), Boras has made a name for himself by speaking out and sticking up for his clients in the past. If you guessed that he had more to say about the subject, you were right.

“Talent is like chocolate cake,” Boras said. “It’s always something everyone wants. I don’t worry about whether it’s the appetizer or the entree, as long as it’s part of the meal. Michael Conforto is definitely that for this team. The evidence is even more clear by what he did after he went back [to the minors] and worked on his swing. I think we all know Michael is going to be a quality major league player.”

It’s obvious that Conforto will be a good major league baseball player. Already showing flashes of what he can do both offensively and defensively, he just needs more time to mature and build on his game.

Seeing him perform well in center field last season was a very good sign. He will more than likely get time there, especially if things work well with Bruce in right field. He’ll have the time and chance to prove himself in the near future. It’s just how he takes advantage of that chance.

