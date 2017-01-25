Mets’ Robert Gsellman lands in Keith Law’s 2017 prospect ranking

Another Mets young pitcher is being ranked as one of the top 100 prospects in the league.

After putting last year’s first-round pick by Mets at No. 84, Law has added Robert Gsellman to his ranking as the 76th best prospect of 2017 (ESPN Insider required).

Gsellman, who was drafted in the 13th round, has definitely made a name for himself in a short span of time. The 23-year-old Californian made his first appearance for the Amazin’s last season after injuries to the starting rotation required his call-up late in the season.

After his August 23rd debut, Gsellman held his own in the big leagues. He made seven starts and pitched in eight games overall for the Mets and went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA. He surrendered 42 hits in 44 and 2/3 innings while striking out 42 and walking 12.

Law recognized Gsellman’s accomplishments in his column citing velocity and his ability to mix pitches as two of his biggest improvements:

“Gsellman was a crafty, command right-hander until mid-2016, when his velocity started to climb rapidly, so that when he reached the majors in August, he was pitching at 92-96 mph. Gsellman is a sinkerballer by trade, complemented with the slightly above average curveball he uses as a put-away pitch as well as an average changeup — and, of course, if Dan Warthen has laid hands on a guy, he probably has a decent slider too”

With Bartolo Colon gone, the Mets will be needing a fifth starter to round out a powerful rotation in 2017. Zack Wheeler would ideally be the perfect fit, but the Mets are inclined to start him off in the bullpen this season.

Gsellman’s ability to perform in September of last year in the middle of the pennant race will surely give him the advantage for this spot this spring. He also has pretty great hair, so he’ll keep fitting right in Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

