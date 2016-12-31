Mets: Rising Apple Report New Years Eve Special!!

Before the year comes to an end, let’s talk more Mets.

Sam Maxwell, Rich Sparago and Mike Lecolant come together to say goodbye to 2016 and look forward to the year to come.

We go over the top 10 wins of 2016 (which you can read about more below), our favorite moments of the year, and look a bit into the future.

So, join us for the last 2016 edition of the Rising Apple Report!

Mets top ten wins of 2016:

#10 – April 13 against the Marlins

#9 – July 7 against the Nationals

#8 – April 29 against the Giants

#7 – October 1 against the Phillies

#6 – June 30 against the Cubs

#5 – August 23 against the Cardinals

#4 – July 19 against the Cubs

#3 – August 21 against the the Giants

#2 – August 29 against the Marlins

#1 – Stay tuned!

