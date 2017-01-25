Mets: Rising Apple Report, Ep. 141 – Jay Bruce, relief, QBC and Seaver

The Rising Apple Report returns for the first time in 2017 with its 141st episode with even more Mets talk!

Joining myself to talk about the Mets tonight are senior writer Mike Lecolant and Faith and Fear in Flushing‘s Greg Prince, who will be moderating a panel about Tom Seaver at this upcoming weekend’s Queens Baseball Convention (get your tickets now!)

We also discuss everyone’s favorite topic of conversation, Jay Bruce, being told he will be the team’s starting right fielder. We’ll also be talking about whether or not they will pick up another reliever, the 1941 NY National League baseball season, as well as the greatest Met of all time, Tom Seaver, who wore number 41.

So, join us for the latest edition of the Rising Apple Report!

