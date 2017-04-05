Mets RHP Seth Lugo has torn elbow ligament, surgery possible

NEW YORK (AP) Mets right-hander Seth Lugo has a partially torn ligament in his pitching elbow, but has not decided whether he will have Tommy John surgery.

Lugo had a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery and will not throw for about two weeks. New York said he will then start a throwing program, and the need for surgery will be determined based on how he feels after trying rehabilitation.

An MRI taken Saturday revealed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

The 27-year-old Lugo last pitched March 27, allowing four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings during an exhibition game against Washington. He was 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA in three spring training starts and one relief appearance.

He also pitched for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last month, going 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA in three starts covering a team-high 15 innings. After solid outings against Venezuela and the United States, he took the loss in the championship game won 8-0 by Team USA.

Lugo made his big league debut last July 1 and went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in eight starts and nine relief appearances. He was a big help down the stretch to an injury-depleted pitching staff, helping the Mets reach the NL wild-card game. The team was expecting him to provide depth again this season as a potential bullpen arm and spot starter.

New York’s talented rotation is having trouble staying healthy once more. Left-hander Steven Matz has a flexor tendon strain and will be sidelined until at least May. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard left Monday’s opener with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, and his next start will be pushed back a day.

