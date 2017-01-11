Mets release list of minor league Spring Training invitations

Mets future first baseman Dominic Smith headlines minor league invites to Spring Training

The Mets have released a list of thirteen minor league players that will be joining the big club for Spring Training this season. The list is led by #2 overall Mets prospect, first baseman Dominic Smith.

The 21-year-old is not expected to make the club out of Spring Training, but it’ll be great to see him down in Florida once again ready to rake. I’d personally love to see him clear the fences a few times at Tradition Field in 2017.

Top prospect Amed Rosario isn’t on this list, but don’t worry, he’s definitely going to be at Spring Training with the club. This list put out by the Mets is only regarding players not on the 40-man roster. Those that are on the 40-man roster – like Rosario, Nimmo, and others – automatically get invites to Port St. Lucie this spring.

While we’re speaking about players that did and didn’t make the cut.

If you were hoping to see Tim Tebow make this list, unfortunately, you’re going to be disappointed. You shouldn’t be surprised though. Mets GM Sandy Alderson had told us that Tebow would likely be starting Spring Training in minor league camp and not the with the big league club. That’s not to say you won’t see Tebow around Port St. Lucie at some point, but don’t hold your breath waiting for it.

Aside from Smith, OF Travis Taijeron will also be making an appearance in Florida. Taijeron was pretty great in Las Vegas last year, and many in the Mets fanbase were hoping to see him debut in 2016. Maybe he gets a couple of good breaks in Spring Training and can show the team what he’s got for this season.

Here’s the full list of minor league player invites to Mets Spring Training for 2017:

RHP Chase Bradford

C Xorge Carrillo

LHP P.J. Conlon

INF Phillip Evans

INF Luis Guillermo

RHP Kevin McGowan

LHP David Roseboom

RHP Paul Sewald

INF Dominic Smith

OF Champ Stuart

OF Travis Taijeron

RHP Corey Taylor

RHP Logan Taylor

Baseball is almost back. We’re just 32 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training, and it’ll be here before you know it.

