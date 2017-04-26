Mets push back Syndergaard, start Gsellman vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Mets have pushed back Noah Syndergaard’s turn in the rotation by a day, and Robert Gsellman will start Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves in his place.

Gsellman was scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Atlanta in a game that was rained out, and the Mets initially said they would skip their No. 5 starter and let Syndergaard pitch Wednesday on normal rest.

But several hours before first pitch, New York announced that it would instead slide the rotation back, with Syndergaard throwing Thursday against the Braves and Matt Harvey pushed back a day to Friday in the opener of a series against NL East-leading Washington. The move sets up Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler to pitch against the Nationals.

Manager Terry Collins said there was no issue with Syndergaard, adding he pushed the ace right-hander back ”because I wanted to.”

The Mets also called up infielder Matt Reynolds on Wednesday, sending down reliever Sean Gilmartin.

