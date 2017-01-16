Mets Prospect Analysis: Amed Rosario

When a plus defender finds his offensive side, the result is a top prospect. In this case, it’s the Mets number one prospect.

Amed Rosario, the New York Mets number one prospect, was a plus defender who clicked on all cylinders in 2016. Rosario, only 21-years old, was often regarded as a top defender, yet going into the 2016 season had never hit higher than .274 despite showing flashes of plus hitting tools.

This all changed in 2016, between High-A and Double-A he posted a triple slash of .324/.375/.459 while hitting 5 home runs and knocking in 71 RBIs. Rosario, considered the shortstop of the future, may have done enough to prove the future is now.

The Mets value Rosario, as it was clear in this offseason that he was not to be moved. However, the Mets have done some moving of their own, with reports showing that Rosario may in fact spend some time at third base this upcoming season. This is merely a “what if” scenario — Rosario’s skills at shortstop are highly recognized by the organization but this preps him for a possible mid-season call up if need be.

What can we expect from Amed Rosario in 2017?

Expectations for Rosario in 2017 are certainly higher than any other Mets prospect. Coming off a successful run in Double-A, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Amed start the season in Triple-A Las Vegas. From a strictly numbers standpoint I would expect an increase in power numbers as hitters seem to thrive in Vegas.

As far as potentially seeing him in the big leagues this year, that also would not surprise me. With Rosario taking rounds at third base, we could potentially see him as a call up due to injury at third or shortstop.

Regardless, I think we will see him as a late season call up. Defensively he is there, and offensively he is there. Now it is all about timing.

