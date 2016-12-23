Mets: President Obama’s brother tweets picture of Matt Harvey

It’s never a dull moment when it comes to Mets Twitter, is it? That was shown again on Friday morning with the President’s brother and Matt Harvey.

Wait, what?

Well today, on Christmas Eve Eve, while many of us are off, but there are still those of us living cubicle life like myself, got a special treat. The President’s brother, Malik Obama, randomly tweeted out a picture of Matt Harvey with the caption “My People.” That’s it, no other context, minus Harvey holding up a couple of Powerball tickets. See below for yourself.

How great, right? But at the same time, how confusing? Why is there a random picture of Harvey holding Powerball tickets? Is Malik a secret Mets fan or Harvey fan?

Well, no. In fact, it looks like Malik didn’t even know that he tweeted a picture of the Mets pitcher.

A short while after Malik tweeted the picture, a Mets fan stepped forward as the hilarious culprit.

It turns out that he had slid into Malik’s DMs saying “I’m your biggest fan please post my picture.” Except, the picture wasn’t of said Mets fan, instead, it was of Matt Harvey.

Well clearly Malik did not recognize Harvey, and did as the fan asked, thus leading to the world seeing a picture of Harvey tweeted by the President’s brother.

#MetsTwitter truly never fails, and this is just hysterical. As someone at work today in need of a good laugh, this definitely did the trick. I’ve been laughing the entire time I’m writing this – it’s just so great.

Hey @HurricaneHealy – thank you for this. Thank you for this early Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/Festivus/any other holiday I may have forgotten gift.

And #MetsTwitter, please never change. Just stay as hysterical and out of control as you are. Proud to be part!

