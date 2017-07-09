Mets place Nimmo on DL with partially collapsed lung
ST. LOUIS (AP) The New York Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a partially collapsed lung.
Nimmo said he started feeling discomfort after the Mets’ game on July 4, but could not recall a particular event that caused the injury.
Nimmo is hitting .350 with two RBIs in 15 games.
Outfielder Michael Conforto (bruised left hand) was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
