Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes by the numbers

After just five seasons in the majors, Yoenis Cespedes earned a massive four year-$110 Million contract. Does Cespedes’ career truly warrant that much money?

Cespedes is a career .272 hitter with 137 Home Runs and 453 RBI in 707 career games played. In terms of home runs, he has averaged one every 19.9 at-bats. During his time with the Mets he has averaged one every 14.8. Both of those numbers are pretty much on par with other great sluggers.

For example, let’s take a look at Albert Pujols. At the start of the 2012 season, Pujols signed a massive 10 year, $254 million deal with the Angles. At that point, Pujols had a career rate of one home run every 14.2 at-bats with the Cardinals. That isn’t too far off from what Cespedes has been doing as of late.

Cespedes has the potential to hit 30 home runs each season with the Mets as long as he can get enough at-bats.

In terms of extra-base hits in general, Cespedes can have a few monster hits. Along with his 137 career homers, he’s already amassed 149 doubles and 22 triples, which is great.

Cespedes hit 42 doubles in 2015 and had he matched his 2015 at-bat total in 2016, he could have easily hit 30.

This is a man who under the right circumstances will hit at least .280 with 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and 100 RBI — if not more. Paying roughly $27 million a year for that alone can work wonders, but remember that Cespedes isn’t just known for his hitting.

The Mets are also paying for a fielder. He has made some great plays during his time as a Met and does have a Gold Glove under his belt.

If his numbers at the plate don’t match up to his cost, his glove and arm should easily help make up the difference.

This article originally appeared on